As time progresses, the world looks more and more like an episode of The Jetsons. As more people adopt the efficiency and convenience of technology, they’re able to gain a new appreciation for technology. If you’re a lover of technology, you can monetize your passion in a variety of ways. To take things a step further, you can enjoy various monetization strategies from the comfort of your own home. In order to get started, consider the following endeavors.

Start a podcast

To some, it seems like a new podcast pops up every single day. It can be hard to keep track of the latest podcast. However, the key is to pay attention to the podcasts that are consistent. The consistent ones tend to have lasting power. When it pertains to technology, you can literally take any angle you’d like. If your tech passion lies in all things related to photography, you can talk about the technical side of camera gadgets for beginners, intermediate photographers, and advanced photographers. You can literally pick any niche to talk about because the range of technology is so broad.

Become a reseller

You’ll need to have a ton of capital saved in order to purchase a wholesale lot or pallet of tech products. You’ll also need to make sure you have a secure place to store all of your inventory. However, you can easily use any reselling platform to provide tech products at a great price as you make a profit.

Start a consulting service

In many cases, people don’t know what type of tech product they need. They just look at the most expensive option or the least expensive option, and they make a decision according to their budget. Instead, you can provide a consulting service. Once you’ve built up your website, create a consultation tab where

Create a line of merchandise

Consider creating a line of merchandise to sell on your own website. Use efficient systems like Shopify Plus in order to handle transactions, page visits, and more. Come up with fun tech-related slogans to place on t-shirts, hoodies, and mugs. As you promote them well on various social media sites, you can drive traffic directly to your Shopify store. Invest in a creative design that’s well done. When you do that, it’ll serve as its own form of marketing because people will see it and want it. You can also invest in an email list. As people purchase merchandise from your site, make sure you capture their email address. Keep in touch through email marketing. You can even get their input on future designs for awesome merchandise.

As you become more well-versed in the various monetization strategies, you can decide on what that seems to spark the most joy. If you’re not in love with a certain part of the process, consider hiring a virtual assistant to help you get the job done. As you begin to develop momentum, it won’t be long before sales are falling into your lap on a daily basis.