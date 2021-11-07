When you work so hard to build up a business, the last thing that you want to see happen is for it to come under threat for any reason. However, if you are not taking all of the necessary steps to ensure that it is properly protected, this is exactly what can happen to it. The potential threats can come from a number of different areas, but we have boiled them down to three key sections that we will discuss in a higher level of detail right here and now.

Physical Space

The first type of threat can come to your office or business space directly. Often, these threats come from burglars or vandals, which is why you need to do everything that you can to keep them away and out of your premises. This means having a solid system of locking up all your windows and doors. Not only this, but you also may need security cameras and lighting. Beyond this, looking twice at your hiring policy to ensure that you have done all the necessary background checks can also go a long way as well. If your physical space does end up getting breached, having a clear disaster recovery plan that includes essential business insurance in Massachusetts or wherever you are located can end up making all the difference here.

Data

The next area increasingly threatened in the modern world is your data, which can have a potentially even more devastating impact than your physical space being threatened. This is especially the case as many businesses are run entirely online in the modern world. So, this means that it is absolutely necessary that you have all the antivirus software and firewalls that are going to keep potential cybercriminals at bay. As well as this, you should also ensure that all of your employees are well-briefed in your password policy and that they keep this updated on a regular basis. They should also be able to spot a common phishing email. Making sure that all your data is properly backed up will stop it from being lost or held to ransom for any reason.

Intellectual Property

The third and final area that we are going to be discussing is making sure that your intellectual property is protected. First of all, you can protect any of your core ideas with a clear patent system. Trademarks and copyrights may also have their part to play here. When you are hiring new members of staff on board, you should make sure that your contract is watertight. This way, you are protecting yourself against any leaks that come directly from your team members.

Ensuring that each one of these individual areas is protected will really make all the difference in keeping your business protected. A breach of any of them can be potentially devastating, which is why it is important that you do everything that you can to keep all of the different avenues closed off to criminals.