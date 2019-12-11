Top Watermark Software Tools for Windows and mac

If you need to protect your images, watermarks are a great way to go about it. Watermarks enable you to add text or some transparent image to your photos that will prevent people from using them without your permission. There are various things you may want to put a watermark on, whether it’s documents, illustrations, or papers that you need to distribute, and you don’t want anyone to copy. Watermarks should be nearly impossible to eliminate, for example, if you want to remove the windows 10 watermark, you will have to do a lot of research or end up buying the license so you can enjoy your browsing experience again. Watermarks can be quite frustrating for someone who doesn’t know how to get rid of them, which means they do their job effectively!

Watermarking is especially useful for photographers’ websites, where you want to show off what you can do, but you don’t want people just to be able to steal your hard work for free. Adding an image or company logo behind the picture will mostly make the image unusable to anyone who may want to siphon it for their own purposes.

Theft, of course, isn’t the only reason you’d want to watermark. It can also be a marketing tool. Adding your name or some kind of QR code leading to your website can be an excellent way to spread the word about your site or business. People who like your photo will feel compelled to check out your other work as well.

Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best watermarking software that makes watermarking possible. Each piece of software has some unique features and price points, so we’re quite sure you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs.

Note: All of these pieces of software have a free limited version or trial of some sort as well, so you’ll be able to test drive them before making a final decision. These watermarking software are presented in no particular order, so keep that in mind as you browse through.

1. Visual Watermark

OS: Windows and Mac

Price: Variable from One-time $19.95 to $39.95. Higher tiers offer more fonts, templates, and speed.

Visual Watermark is a great choice to watermark your photos. It supports batch processing with multi-core support which makes it a great choice for those looking to watermark in bulk.

2. uMark

OS: Windows and Mac

Price: $29 for one OS or $49 for both. There is a free version with limited functionality.

uMark is another great choice for watermarking images. You can add custom text or image watermarks. One of the things that’s cool about this software is it allows the addition of shapes and QR codes, which you can use to link back to your site or wherever you want. You can even geotag your watermarks and add other metadata.

3. Alamoon

OS: Windows | Price: Free or $39 for Pro version

Alamoon Watermark is another simple yet powerful choice to watermark your images. Alamoon’s free version would probably be enough for most users, but the pro version does offer useful enhancements.

Functionality is a bit low compared to some of the others, but it does offer the ability to date stamp photos and add URLs, which is something some other competitors can’t do.

4. Mass Watermark

OS: Windows

Price: Free or $35 for Pro version

Mass Watermark is very similar to the first two items on our list. What sets this one apart is built-in functionality to direct upload to Flickr or Picasa. It also enables you to tweak and resize images from within the app without having to launch something like Photoshop.

5. Aoao Photo Watermark Software

OS: Windows

Price: $29.90 for personal and $49.90 or $199.90 for business packages

Aoao is the premium in watermarking software, and its price reflects that. Of course, its features also warrant such a price. In addition to features offered by many of these programs, Aoao offers batch renaming, watermarking of moving GIF images, cropping, resizing, photo frame templates, and file type conversion.

6. WatermarkLib

OS: Windows

Price: Free

WatermarkLib is the first fully free watermark software item on our list. WatermarkLib supports text and image watermarks as well as the date and time timestamping. You won’t find advanced fonts, templates, or features here, but the interface is easy enough to use, and it gets the job done. Professionals may want to seek out one of the paid options, however for further functionality.

7. ArcLab Watermark Studio

OS: Windows

Price: $20-50

ArcLab is quite similar to Visual Watermark in a lot of ways. What sets this one apart from the rest is the ability to add interesting mosaic effects to your watermarked images. The software also supports batch photo conversion to a file type of your choice. It’s worth taking a look at for those looking for professional grade watermarking software.

8. TSR Watermark Image

OS: Windows

Price: $30-60 for different packages. Has a lite free version

TSR Watermark Image stacks up with the other professional options on this list. It has the ability to add text, image, and 3D image watermarks to images. The software also has the built-in capability to share to Facebook.

Hopefully, after trying out some of these watermarking software, you’ll find one that suits your needs perfectly. Let us know in the comments below if one of these helped you out.