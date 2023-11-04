WarioWare: Move It! – Launch WAHmmercial: A Wacky and Nostalgic Throwback

WarioWare: Move It! – Launch WAHmmercial is a new commercial for the upcoming game WarioWare: Get It Together! The commercial is a parody of old-fashioned infomercials, with Wario selling the game as a solution to all of life’s problems.

The commercial begins with Wario sitting in a chair, looking bored. “Are you trapped on a date with no romantic spark?” he asks. “Do trivial tasks have you down in the dumps? Are messy meals all up in your business?”

If you answered yes to any of those questions, Wario has the solution for you: WarioWare: Move It!

“With WarioWare: Move It!, you can have fun even during a bad date,” Wario says. “Simply secure the Joy-Con controllers to your wrists, then pose your way to romance!”

The commercial then cuts to a montage of Wario posing in various different ways, including a kissy face and a muscle pose.

“Or maybe you need to learn some creative new solutions to your everyday problems,” Wario continues. “Like how to get a cat out of a tree, or how to change a lightbulb without falling off a ladder.”

The commercial then cuts to another montage of Wario performing various microgames, including one where he has to climb a tree to rescue a cat and another where he has to change a lightbulb while standing on a rolling chair.

“Or maybe you just need to wipe your way to success,” Wario says.

The commercial then cuts to a shot of Wario wiping his face with a piece of toilet paper.

“Whatever your needs are, WarioWare: Move It! has the microgame for you!” Wario says. “With over 200 microgames to choose from, there’s something for everyone.”

The commercial then ends with Wario giving a thumbs up and saying, “WarioWare: Move It! Get yours today!”

WarioWare: Move It! – Launch WAHmmercial is a fun and nostalgic throwback to the classic WarioWare games. It’s sure to get fans excited for the release of WarioWare: Get It Together! on September 10th, 2023.