VVDN signs MoU with Intel to design, develop and locally manufacture Intel-based products

Intel and VVDN today signed an MoU wherein VVDN will look to design, develop, and manufacture Intel-based products for their customers locally. The collaboration covers business, technical and go to market engagement models within India and globally.

As a part of this strategic collaboration, VVDN will design and develop Intel-based Client, Data center & Internet of Things products across key verticals such as Telecom, Networking, Cloud and 5G. The collaboration would further entail working together to define product roadmap, build new ecosystem alliances and work on joint go-to-market strategies for Intel-based products in alignment with market needs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Steve Long, Corporate Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group & General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Region said, “At Intel, we feel strongly about India’s tremendous promise for impactful technology innovation. India has made incredible progress in electronics component making and chip designing and we are excited about the opportunities that the Government of India’s Make in India program is creating for local technology ecosystem. Our collaboration with VVDN is core to our strategy of building new alliances that help enable access, opportunities and boost local supply chain. We will continue to work with the government, industry, and community to create meaningful impact for the country.”

Puneet Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, VVDN Technologies said, “VVDN is strongly committed to technology innovation and support customers with our strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities on the new age technologies. We are very excited to collaborate with Intel. Getting an early access to the new technologies from Intel as well as support on the local supply chain, VVDN will exemplify its positioning to be able to help our customers accelerate their next gen innovative solution development and manufacturing.

Make in India (MII) is an initiative by the Government of India (GoI) to encourage companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products made in India and incentivize dedicated investments into manufacturing. To provide impetus to the initiative, GoI has launched Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme which offers financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and make it more resilient to supply chain disruptions. After the success of mobile phone manufacturing, PLI scheme was launched for IT Hardware, Telecom & Networking. VVDN is an approved beneficiary under the PLI scheme of Govt. Of India.