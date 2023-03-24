Vu Televisions unlocks luxury home entertainment for a wider audience; launches the 43″ and 55″ Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition

Vu Televisions, India’s leading innovative TV brand, is proud to announce the latest addition to its product portfolio – the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition. The new model has been thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide audience with a universal appeal. A perfect entertainment partner, the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes replete with cutting-edge features, a bright display and delightful sound that alleviate the overall viewing experience. Available in sizes 43” and 55″, the 2023 Vu Premium TV is a perfect addition to any room in the house.

The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition will be available at an attractive cost of INR 23,999 for the 43” and Rs.32,999 for the 55” version on Amazon, Flipkart, Vutvs.com and retail stores across India. The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition 2023 Edition is the most feature-packed and high-quality TV within this price range and comes with Vu’s award-winning product quality and customer service.

A paragon of next-gen entertainment, the latest Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with a A+ grade 400nits high bright IPS panel that takes viewing experience to unparalleled heights of brilliance. The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached to the TV and ensures that the viewers can bask in an auditory feast without adding the cost and clutter of additional speakers. The TV is powered by the latest Google TV Operating System, which adds to its ease of access and smooth functionality through it’s voice-activated hotkey remote control. The trending logomania-inspired bezel is designed to flaunt and make it more attractive to the younger customers.

“At Vu, we take great pride in our commitment to providing the best customer care and service in the industry. As the only television brand that does its entire customer service, warranty, and repairs in-house from our ISO 9001-certified 24×7 customer support centre, we are able to offer unparalleled levels of support to our customers. With a reach of over 19,000 pin codes across India, we are always available to provide assistance whenever our customers need it, which is why it comes as no surprise that 81%-83% of customers who buy a Vu TV end up buying another one,” said Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions.

She added, “We are thrilled to launch our latest product, the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition. It has been designed to bring an exquisite viewing experience to a wide audience, and with a sales projection of 30,000 units on launch, we are confident that it will be quite a success. Vu remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience possible, from start to finish. We have earned the trust of millions of users nationwide, with our TVs rated above 4.5 stars across different online and offline channels. Our current range of Vu TVs is highly popular, and we are thrilled to see that they have received the highest positive reviews for their product quality and user experience. Our goal is to continue being the highest-rated TV brand in India, and we are confident that our latest product will help us achieve that goal.”