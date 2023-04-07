Voltas, the formidable leader in Cooling Products, launches its latest state-of-the-art range of Inverter ACs for the summer of 2023

Voltas, India’s leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata’s, has strengthened its leadership position further in the Cooling Products space. The latest offering is the Voltas’ 2023 Inverter AC range which comes with the unique value proposition of ‘Pure & Flexible Air Conditioning’. It is powered with HEPA Filter, PM 1.0 Sensor and AQI Indicator which help to purify the indoor air and is also loaded with convertible cooling within its 6 Stage Adjustable Mode, that allows the user to switch within multiple tonnages, depending on the ambient heat or number of people in the room. It gives you safe and pure air along with savings and optimization of running cost. Moreover, the new range is loaded with new features like Super Silent operation for comfortable sleep, Ice Wash and Filter Cleaning Indicator for better performance and Anti Corrosive Coating to give enhanced performance, comfort and convenience.

Our market insights confirm that there is a consumer trend of upgrading their home appliances, for which they rely on technology. The last survey indicated that Indian customers’ preferences in the home appliance category are evolving, with comfort, convenience, cooling, health and hygiene becoming the top priority. According to the research, 4 out of 5 Indians want their air conditioners to be upgraded with air purification technology, which cleans the indoor air swiftly by destroying pollutants and germs. This reaffirms the consumer trend of upgrading home appliances while they continue to multi-task from home and rely on technology to live comfortably.

Commenting on the launch of the new summer range of Air Conditioners,

Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “In line with the market demand for health & hygiene products, coupled with comfort & convenience, Voltas has introduced its latest Inverter AC range which comes with a unique value proposition of ‘Pure & Flexible Air Conditioning’. With convertible cooling technology which comes within its 6 Stage Adjustable Mode, that allows the user to switch between multiple tonnage options, the new range is loaded with many new features for additional comfort and convenience. With the industry poised for innovation this season, we at Voltas are well-prepared to meet the expectations of customers with our new range.”

The Voltas 2023 AC product range includes overall 64 new SKUs, with 50 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 42 in Split Inverter ACs, and 8 in Window Inverter ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs.

This summer, Voltas has also launched 51 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower, and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of new models like, Windsor with 4-sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra-cooling. The company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 51 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer. In addition to this, the company has also launched 15 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 27 SKUs of Water Coolers. Voltas also has a new range of modular Cold room solutions and Medical refrigeration products for the B2B segment.

Through its Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2023 by launching a series of new products. Keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Voltas Beko has unveiled a range of home appliances with new Frost-free refrigerators and Top-load washing machines. Equipped with a 12-year warranty on AC compressor and refrigerator motors, these products are proudly indigenous with advanced features that will cater to the evolving needs of new-age customers. The new range seeks to strengthen Voltas’ home appliances portfolio in India by offering convenience with enhanced technology. The new range of Frost-Free refrigerators offer exciting features like NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling, Internal Electronic Temperature Control & Display, LED lamination and ProSmart™ Inverter compressor to ensure even cooling, efficient lighting and seamless operations. The refrigerator is available in six aesthetically pleasing colors to suit the requirement of every home.

This Summer, Voltas’ new range of cooling appliances are also coupled with attractive financing offers for consumers with up to 15% cashback, easy EMI Finance offer, Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty and 5-Year Extended Warranty for ease of adoption & access to customers.