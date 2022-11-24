vivo’s new campaign explains how its efficient customer service model helps deliver CareWithJoy

vivo, the global innovation brand, launched a heart-touching campaign, ‘CareWithJoy’ to highlight how the brand is committed to do all it takes to bring a smile on their customers’ faces. The campaign showcases a vivo customer service executive going against all odds to make sure that customer’s phone gets repaired and delivered on time and to his surprise finds out why the phone repair was so important.

As a brand committed to #CareWithJoy, vivo has worked relentlessly to create a hassle-free, seamless experience for its customers, right from purchase to reliable after-sale service. vivo has 650+ company managed service centers, online service tracking, home pick up & drop off services and joyful offers during service day and much more!

The campaign has been conceptualized by FCB India. Link to the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9SJmqAzsak

On the occasion, Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Everything we do revolves around our customers. As a customer-centric brand, we have worked hard to establish a strong nationwide network of 650+ service centres that are entirely managed by vivo.

Our new ‘CareWithJoy’ campaign explains how we provide our customers with a reassuring and caring experience. And, this is reflected in the numerous decisions we make, such as locating our service centres in easily accessible and well-connected areas, maintaining transparency of costs on all spare parts, most service centers remaining open seven days a week, and offering extended hours on Wednesday every week to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience.”

“Authenticity and warmth are the 2 foundations of all vivo communication in India. At FCB we hold on to these 2 pillars with strength and clarity as we partner with this beautiful brand. We wanted our service film to be more than just a film. We wanted it to be a warm, sincere and heartfelt promise to our consumer. A promise that feels truly genuine and is delivered in a manner that is truly memorable. And now with the final campaign ready to break, all of us are extremely and quietly confident.”, said, Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India.

The campaign is in line with the brand’s continued efforts to enhance customers’ lives through exceptional services and offer a holistic customer experience to all of its customers, reiterating its sustained commitment to aftersales service.

The campaign encapsulates the brand’s commitment to delivering a well-rounded client experience, not just with its technologically cutting-edge products but also with its after-sales customer service.