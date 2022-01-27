Vivo out of nowhere today announced a new budget smartphone in their Y series. The new Vivo Y75 5G made its debut at starting price of INR 21,990. The phone packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ panel with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimesnity 700 5G SoC and gets 8GB of RAM with an additional 4GB Virtual RAM. As for the storage the phone has 128GB of internal memory. In terms of optics, it gets a 50MP rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP selfie shooter for crisp selfies.

The highlight of the phone is its thin and light form factor with near-flat edges. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is juiced by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y75 5G specsheet

6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel

MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD

50MP rear camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo Y75 5G comes in Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black colour options. It is priced at INR 21,990 for the single 8/128GB model and is available both online and offline channels starting January 27th.