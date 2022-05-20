Vivo Y75 4G with Helio G96 SoC, 44 MP selfie cam, 44W fast charging launched in India

The Vivo Y75 4G smartphone has been launched in India. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display while a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset lies on the other side of it. The phone packs in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while there is support for 4 GB of extended RAM. A triple camera system is available at the rear which comprises of a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro shooter. Keeping the lights on is a 4,050mAh battery backed by a 44W fast charger.

Vivo Y75 price, availability, and colour options

The Vivo V75 is available in a single configuration of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs. 20,999. The phone can be bought via Flipkart as well as the Vivo online store in the country.

Colour options with the phone include Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The Vivo Y75 features a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU under the hood. The phone comes in a single configuration of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of native storage. Then there also is the provision to add another 4 GB of virtual RAM in case there is a need for even more memory. The phone runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

The front is dominated by a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel having FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with a waterdrop notch that accommodates a 44 MP front cam for shooting selfies or doing video calls. The rear, meanwhile, comes with a triple camera arrangement that comprises of a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Connectivity options the phone comes with include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and GPS. Then there is a USB Type-C port as well as is a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A 4,050 mAh battery keeps things going and is supported by 44W fast charging. For security, there is the in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone weighs a convenient 172 grams and has a thickness of 7.41mm.

The Y75 4G happens to be the 4G variant of the Vivo Y75 5G that the company introduced in India in January. Powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, the Vivo Y75 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990.