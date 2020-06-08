Vivo is all set to launch its new Vivo Y50 smartphone in India on June 10. The phone is going to be the newest to join the company’s youthful Y series portfolio and will offer features and specifications that it believes will appeal to the new generation of users in the sub-20k price bracket.

Towards that, the Y50 offers a smart design while having matching specifications. The front is dominated by a 6.53-inch IPS LCD punch hole FHD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 665 chipset and Adreno 610 GPU combo that works in conjugation with 8 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage. Plus, there is also a dedicated microSD card slot to further add to the storage.

For optics, the Y50 comes with a quad cam setup at the rear comprising of a 13 mp f/2.2 primary shooter along with an 8 mp f/2.2 ultra wide angle sensor. Then there are two 2 mp sensors for depth measurement and macro photography. The front gets a 16 mp camera for selfie shots.

Other features of the upcoming Y50 include a 5000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone runs Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10 and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options with the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, and GPS. There is a 3.5mm headphone slot as well along with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer roles.

The phone has been priced Rs. 17,990 and is going to be available from Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and across all partner retail stores. Color options include Iris Blue and Pearl White