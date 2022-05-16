Vivo Y01 budget smartphone launched in India: Specs, features, and price

The Vivo Y01 smartphone has been launched in India. The phone happens to be the latest budget offering from the Chinese company and a new addition to its ‘y’ series smartphones in the country. Powered by a MediaTek processor, the phone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. A 6.51-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels makes up the front. The phone runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. An 8 MP camera is included at the rear while the front gets a 5 MP sensor. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y01 price, availability, and colour options

The Vivo Y01 is available in a single configuration of 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that is priced Rs. 8,999. The phone can be picked up from almost major retail locations in the country as well as from Vivo online store.

The Vivo Y01 comes with the colour options of Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue.

Vivo Y01 specifications

A 6.51-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels makes up the front of the smartphone while on the other side of it lies an octa-core MediaTek P35 chipset. The phone is available in a single version which packs in 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of native storage. The latter again is further expandable to 1 TB via microSD cards.

For the camera, there is a single 8 MP sensor at the rear while the front gets a 5 MP shooter for selfie shots and video calls. The phone runs the company’s FunTouch OS 11.1 software which is based on the Android 11 Go Edition. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone going and should suffice for more than a day’s usage easily.

On the whole, the Vivo Y01 comes as a decent entry-level smartphone package that should appeal to those looking for a budget smartphone offering.