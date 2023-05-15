Vivo X90 Pro Review – The new camera king in town

Vivo, renowned for its commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of smartphone cameras, has once again set itself apart from other smartphone brands. Throughout its history, Vivo has introduced groundbreaking features like the pop-up selfie camera phone, dual selfie cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gimbal stabilization. This consistent drive for innovation is evident in Vivo’s latest flagship smartphone, which has recently been launched in the country.

The newly announced X90 series from Vivo has created quite a buzz in the industry, and we have managed to get our hands on the X90 Pro for a comprehensive review. Positioned as the successor to the popular Vivo X80 Pro, it’s worth noting that the true successor to last year’s model, the X90 Pro+, has been announced exclusively for the Chinese market. Nonetheless, the X90 Pro showcases Vivo’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge devices to consumers.

What sets the X90 Pro apart is not just its camera capabilities but also its robust internals, sleek design, and user-friendly features. We put the device through its paces in various real-world scenarios to provide our no-filter review. Dive in to find out how the X90 Pro competes with the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro or the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Octa-core MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 processor

Octa-core MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 processor RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Software: Android 13, FunTouch OS 13

Android 13, FunTouch OS 13 Main Camera: 50MP 1″ type sensor + 50MP portrait lens + 12MP ultra-wide sensor

50MP 1″ type sensor + 50MP portrait lens + 12MP ultra-wide sensor Selfie Camera: 32MP

32MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, in-display

Yes, in-display Battery: 4,870 mAh, non-removable

4,870 mAh, non-removable Charging: 120W fast charging

Design

Vivo has made several design enhancements to the Vivo X90 Pro compared to its predecessor. The rear panel of the phone now features vegan leather instead of glass, providing a textured surface that not only offers a better grip but also enhances the in-hand feel. This choice of material has the added benefit of preventing fingerprints and smudges from accumulating on the device. Additionally, the X90 Pro boasts an IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance for added durability.

One standout feature on the back of the device is the distinctive circular camera housing, which has become a popular trend among phones featuring a 1-inch type sensor. Within this housing, you’ll find a triple-camera setup, accompanied by an LED flash, as well as text and the Zeiss logo. A metal band situated below the camera runs across the width of the device, not only adding visual cohesion but also contributing to the structural integrity of the phone’s chassis. However, some users may consider the inclusion of the words “Xtreme Imagination” on the metal band to be a bit excessive.

Continuing with the flagship aesthetics, the metal frame of the X90 Pro boasts a glossy black finish that perfectly complements the leather back. The sides of the metal frame are curved, while the top and bottom edges remain flat. Weighing approximately 214g, the X90 Pro leans slightly on the heavier side, but the weight distribution is thoughtfully managed, ensuring a comfortable feel in the hand.

The Vivo X90 Pro features an impressive 6.78-inch display that occupies a significant portion of the phone’s front, seamlessly blending with the frame. The sleek and contemporary design of the device is further enhanced by minimal bezels surrounding the display, resulting in a visually stunning device. In terms of button placement, the power button and volume rocker are located on the right edge, while the top houses the earpiece speaker, an IR sensor, and a noise-canceling microphone. The bottom of the device houses a secondary speaker, a SIM tray slot, a primary microphone, and a USB-C port. Overall, the Vivo X90 Pro stands out as a flagship device that radiates premium quality and offers a superior user experience.

Display

The Vivo X90 Pro features a remarkable 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel, boasting a 1.5K resolution (1260 x 2800 pixels). With an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 453 PPI, this display offers a visually immersive experience. The screen impresses with its brightness and vibrant colors, while the wide viewing angles further enhance the user’s visual enjoyment. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and fluid animations, supported by high-frequency 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

Unlike its predecessor, the X80 Pro, the X90 Pro does not feature a QHD+ LTPO panel. However, users still have three variable options for the refresh rate: 60Hz, 120Hz, and Smart Switch. The device incorporates frame interpolation to deliver superior gaming performance, a feature also found in iQOO’s flagship devices.

When it comes to color accuracy, the X90 Pro offers four color modes: Standard (default), Pro, Bright, and Zeiss Natural Color. In all modes except Zeiss, users have the flexibility to adjust the color temperature according to their preferences. The Zeiss mode stands out for its exceptional accuracy among the available color modes. The screen is HDR10+ compatible, and it holds the necessary Widevine L1 certificate, ensuring that users can enjoy HD and HDR content while adhering to copyright protection protocols.

The in-display fingerprint scanner on the X90 Pro is conveniently positioned toward the bottom of the screen, allowing for easy access and delivering fast and accurate results. However, it should be noted that the X90 Pro utilizes an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a downgrade compared to the ultrasonic sensor found in the X80 Pro. The ultrasonic sensor offered a wider recognition area and quicker response times. Nonetheless, the in-display fingerprint scanner on the X90 Pro remains reliable.

In conclusion, the display of the Vivo X90 Pro stands out as one of the best available in the market. With exceptional color accuracy, a high refresh rate, and vivid visuals, this device provides an immersive viewing experience for users.

Software & Performance

The Vivo X90 Pro comes equipped with the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 right out of the box, offering users a top-notch software experience. The interface is incredibly smooth and responsive, ensuring seamless navigation without any stutters or lags during scrolling. Vivo has a commendable track record of providing timely software updates, and the X90 Pro is no exception. The company has committed to offering three years of Android and security updates, along with an international warranty, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

During our testing, the software experience on the Vivo X90 Pro was impressive, delivering a seamless user interface without any noticeable performance hiccups. The device received the April 2023 Android security patch, addressing various issues and enhancing overall stability. While there are a few preinstalled third-party apps, users have the flexibility to uninstall them as desired.

Moving on to performance, the Vivo X90 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, utilizing a cutting-edge 4nm fabrication process. The octa-core processor of the Dimensity 9200 includes a prime Cortex-X3 core clocked at an impressive 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores operating at 1.85GHz.

In day-to-day usage, the Vivo X90 Pro effortlessly handles a wide range of tasks. Whether you’re engaged in basic activities like social media browsing or tackling more demanding endeavors such as gaming, the device delivers reliable performance. During our review, we tested the phone with popular games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Asphalt 9 Legends, and all ran smoothly at maximum settings without any noticeable concerns like dropped frames or overheating.

In synthetic benchmark tests, the Vivo X90 Pro achieved an impressive score of 12,20,649 points on Antutu. Additionally, it recorded 1682 and 4298 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 6, respectively. These results are on par with other flagship devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, further highlighting the X90 Pro’s commendable performance capabilities.

Camera

The Vivo X90 Pro showcases an impressive camera setup, featuring a triple camera module on its rear. The primary camera boasts a 50MP 1-inch type sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and delivers exceptional image quality. The secondary camera is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the third camera is a 50MP telephoto lens equipped with 2x optical zoom capability.

Although the X90 Pro lacks a gimbal stabilization system, Vivo compensates for it with its proprietary OIS technology, which meets the CIPA Level 4 standards for image stabilization. The device also incorporates Vivo’s V2 imaging chip, which has been previously seen in the iQOO 11. The primary camera benefits from an eight-element lens, with seven elements now coated with Zeiss T* coating, resulting in stunning shots.

In terms of performance, the main camera captures images with impressive details and dynamic range. The normal mode tends to produce slightly saturated colors for a visually pleasing look, but there’s also a Zeiss Natural color mode available within the camera app, which captures shots with more realistic colors. Overall, images from the main camera exhibit minimal noise and demonstrate good control over exposure in highlights and shadows.

The 2x portrait camera delivers a pleasing bokeh effect with reliable edge detection. Vivo and Zeiss provide six software filters, including the new Cine-Flare Style, to enhance the shooting experience. However, images captured with the ultra-wide-angle camera tend to lose some detail due to the lower pixel count, and the noise becomes more apparent in low-light situations.

For selfies, the X90 Pro relies on a 32MP front camera. The performance of the selfie camera is above average, with room for improvement. Portrait mode selfies show varying results in terms of edge detection and dynamic range. However, the front camera is capable of capturing highly detailed images, which can be further adjusted using the built-in editor.

In terms of video recording, the main camera of the Vivo X90 Pro supports 8K 24fps or 4K 60fps videos. The camera performs impressively in both daytime and nighttime conditions, ensuring well-lit videos with good details. The rear camera also demonstrates a commendable dynamic range in video recordings. On the other hand, the front camera is limited to shooting 1080p 60fps videos, but the overall video quality is decent, with well-exposed subjects and a satisfactory level of detail.

Battery

The battery of the Vivo X90 Pro has been upgraded to a slightly larger 4,870mAh capacity compared to its predecessor, the X80 Pro. This phone supports both 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In our moderate usage scenario, the X90 Pro provided an impressive screen-on time (SoT) of up to eight hours on a single charge when the screen resolution was set to Full HD. However, during heavy usage involving tasks such as photography, content streaming, and gaming, the SoT is expected to be less than six hours on a single charge. Fortunately, the bundled 120W charger enables incredibly fast charging, allowing the battery to be replenished in less than 30 minutes.

Verdict

The Vivo X90 Pro lives up to its reputation as part of the X series, delivering a unique and exceptional photography experience. The primary and portrait camera sensors perform impressively, capturing photos that rival dedicated cameras. The phone also excels in system performance, display quality, and battery life, with the added benefit of quick charging. Its premium design and IP68 rating add to its appeal.

However, there are a few areas where the Vivo X90 Pro falls short, particularly considering its INR 84,999 price point. The ultra-wide camera disappoints, lacking the same level of quality found in the X80 Pro. The selfie camera also requires refinement. Additionally, the periscope camera, lower-resolution non-LTPO display, and optical fingerprint sensor instead of an ultrasonic one are some areas where the phone feels lacking compared to its predecessor.

Despite these shortcomings, the Vivo X90 Pro remains an outstanding smartphone that exceeds expectations. Its captivating design, exceptional performance, reliable battery life, rapid charging, and remarkable camera system make it a top contender in the flagship smartphone race.