The new Vivo X60t which happens to be the newest addition to the company’s X60 series of high-end phones has been launched in China. However, the one unique aspect of the new X60t is that it comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity processor. In contrast, the others in the X60 series are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo X60t series specifications

The Vivo X60t comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that boasts of HDR10+ support and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. As already stated, it is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset that makes up the heart of the smartphone and is paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of native storage.

For optics, there is the triple rear camera arrangement comprising of a 48 MP primary camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13 MP tertiary portrait sensor. For selfies, there is the 32 MP front shooter peeping from within the punch hole placed at the center. The ZEISS branding at the rear is hard to miss and points to active inputs from the camera specialists for the X60t.

Keeping everything moving is a 4,300mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. The phone runs the company’s OriginOS 1.0 software based on Android 11. Connectivity options with the phone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

As for its availability in India, it is not known when or if at all that is going to happen. It has just been days that the company launched the X60 series of phones comprising of the base X60, mid-tier X60 Pro, and the top-of-the-line X60 Pro+. Price starts at Rs 37,990 for the base X60 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model while the same with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage costs Rs. 41,990.

The Vivo X60 Pro costs Rs. 49,990 for the single 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The range tops off at Rs 69,990 for the highest specced X60 Pro+ model that comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In contrast, the X60t has been launched in China for CNY 3,498 which comes to around Rs. 39,000, which makes it more of an entry-level offering than anything else.