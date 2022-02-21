The Vivo V23e 5G smartphone is now on sale in India and is priced at Rs. 25,990 in the country. The phone is available in a single model having 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. The phone otherwise packs in a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel having a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and runs the latest Android 12 OS, with the company’s proprietary Funtouch OS 12 running on top. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery which again is backed by a 44W charger. For optics, there is the 50 MP primary camera at the rear while the front gets a 44 MP selfie cam.

Vivo V23e 5G pricing, colour options, and availability

The Vivo V23e 5G, as already stated comes in a single 8 GB + 128 GB configuration and is priced at Rs. 25,990. The phone is already on sale in the country and can be purchased from the Vivo retail site as well as its partner sites, both online and offline. The phone comes in exciting shades of Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options.

Vivo V23e specifications

The biggest USP of the phone is easily its massive 44 MP front shooter for the most detailed selfies or video chats. The front cam is accommodated within the front notch, which is a bit unusual considering that phones in this price range usually come with a hole-punch display. The bottom chin is also slightly on the thicker side. While still on the display, it’s a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel that you get on the front, with a fingerprint sensor sitting underneath it.

Under the hood lies an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset coupled to an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The latter is further expandable via micro SD cards. The phone runs the latest Android 12 with the company’s FunTouch OS 12 running on top. Power comes from a 4,050 mAh battery which is supported by a 44W charger to ensure quick energy refills. The company is claiming the phone can acquire a 67 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Apart from the 44 MP front shooter with autofocus, the phone also boasts of a triple camera setup at the rear. The highlight here is a 50 MP primary sensor that is complemented by an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The 44 MP selfie can along with the 44W charger happen to be the biggest USP of the Vivo V23e smartphone.

If all of the above sounds enticing enough, the Vivo V23e 5G is already on sale in India.