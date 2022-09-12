vivo Strengthen its Y series portfolio with the launch of Y22 in India

Ads

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y22. Designed to offer a premium look with a 2.5D trendy design, the smartphone is equipped with 50MP Super Night Camera and a powerful 5000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Available in two variants (4GB + 64GB) and (6GB + 128GB) variant, Y22 comes at a starting price of INR 14,499 in two vibrant colors options – Starlit Blue and Metaverse Green. Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail cashback of up to INR 1,000 using SBI, Kotak Mahindra and One Card credit cards. The smartphone will be available for purchase on vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Commenting on the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Continuing with the philosophy of Y-Series of making innovation accessible to all, we are extremely excited to launch the all-new vivo Y22 in India. The all new Y22 has a stylish and trendy design, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery which is complimented by a capable 50MP super night camera and a powerful chipset. We hope that Y22 proves to be a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a stylish and complete smartphone in the segment.”

Smart Photography Experience

vivo Y22 boasts a 50MP main (including a macro camera) and an 8MP front camera that captures clear photos through day and night. For night photography lovers, the rear camera features the Super Night Mode with noise reduction technology that combines multiple frames into one single frame, enabling users to take pro-level shots, even in low-lighting conditions. It also features modes such as Multi Style Portrait and Video Face Beauty which helps users take stunning pictures in any light conditions.

Stylish and Trendy Design

vivo Y22 features a stunning design with a 6.55’ HD+ (1612×720) Halo Full View display which reaches up to peak brightness of 530 nits under bright sunlight, delivering super clear and vivid visual quality. Also, its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface offers an exquisite soft touch and is resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

Y22 sports a flat frame design with a 2.5D curve curvature and rounded corners that are symmetrical from both the front and back. For security, it offers a side Fingerprint scanner along with Face Wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking. Additionally, the Eye Protection Mode helps in effectively reducing blue-light and adjusting the screen to warmer colors, relieving eye fatigue and protecting your eyesight.

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

vivo Y22 comes powered with MediaTek MT6769 processor which provides a smooth overall performance even for intense tasks. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM that is expandable up to 1TB (via an extended memory card). This is perfectly matched by a massive, 5000 mAh battery combined with vivo Energy Guardian (VEG) that further optimizes the overall phone power consumption to give the battery performance another boost and 18W flash charging to ensure smooth and long-lasting performance.

To offer an interactive gaming experience, Y22 brings Multi Turbo 5.5 and Ultra Game Mode to provide an indulgent sensory experience for immersive gaming. Also, the smartphone runs on the latest Funtouch OS 12 that is based on the Android 12 platform.