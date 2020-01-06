Vivo S1 Pro with Diamond-shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup launched in India

The Chinese smartphone giant Vivo has now unveiled the all-new Vivo S1 Pro in the Indian market. For starters, the phone flaunts a quad rear camera module, followed by a Super AMOLED display, and a massive 4,500mAh battery with fast charging as its main highlights. Let’s have a detailed look at its specs, features, price, and availability in India.

Vivo S1 Pro Specs, Features

The Vivo S1 Pro is apparently a toned-down version of Vivo V17 that was unveiled sometime back in the country. It comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner, accompanied by the support for Always-on display feature. Thanks to the water-drop notch, the device touts an impressive screen to body ratio of 90%. Screen protection is handled by tough Schott Xensation 3D glass.

Powering the phone at its core is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. This is the same processor that we’ve seen previously on Mi A3 (review), Vivo U10 (review) and Redmi Note 8 (review). The phone is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, there’s a diamond-shaped quad-camera module at the rear. It comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, EIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Furthermore, there’s a dual 2MP f/2.4 setup for depth and macro photography. For selfies, the phone houses a 32-megapixel front camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Vivo’s 18W dual-engine fast charging. Connectivity options on board include 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Price & Availability

Vivo S1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the lone model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue & Dreamy White colour options. And will be sold through both offline and online channels in the country including Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo Online store.

Vivo has also announced a host of launch offers with the device that includes 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank cards and one-time free screen replacement for offline purchases. Online purchases, on the other hand, will be benefitted with 10% ICICI bank cashback on credit card EMI, and No Cost EMI up to 9 months, followed by One-time screen replacement and Jio offers worth 12,000, both of which are valid till 31st Jan.