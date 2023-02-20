vivo launches Y56 5G in India with Stylish Eye-Catching Design and 50MP Super Night Camera

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y56 5G in India. The smartphone embodies a stylish premium appearance with appealing colors, Extended RAM 3.0 and an attractive camera panel featuring a Super Night Camera and a large 5000 mAh battery.

Priced at INR 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, vivo Y56 will be available for purchase at vivo India’s e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today. The smartphone will be available in two color variants including – Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to INR 1,000 from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra.

Commenting on the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to add yet another product to our Y-series portfolio. Aligned with our goal of offering accessible innovation to our young consumers, we are introducing an all-new stylish and trendy device. vivo Y56 5G is the first-ever 5G device in the Y-series to come under INR 20K price segment. With vivo Y56, we wish to reach out to an even larger audience and give them an opportunity to experience the latest technologies.”

Stylish and Trendy Design

vivo Y56 features a premium appearance in an elegant, stunning design with a 6.58-inch (16.72 cm) FHD+ display that delivers bright and vivid colors. It sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners that are symmetrical from both the front and back, making the smartphone comfortable and easy to hold. Also, its frosted anti-glare (AG) surface offers a soft, exquisite touch and makes it resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

For security, it features a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking.

50 MP Super Night Camera

vivo Y56 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera that helps to capture sharp and clear photos during the day and at night. On the front, it features a 16MP camera that is capable of capturing vibrant and high-res selfie Images to save precious life moments.

Additionally, vivo Y56 comes with a host of features including Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, Professional viewfinder system among others to enhance the camera capabilities.

Big on Performance and Battery

vivo Y56 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz. This is complemented by a large, 5000mAh battery combined with 18W fast-charging to ensure smooth and long-lasting performance. Y56 also comes with Ultra Game Mode that promises to offer an indulgent sensory experience during Immersive gaming.

Also, it features the innovative Extended RAM 3.0 that brings up to 8 GB of additional RAM for users that ensures smooth switching between multiple apps.

The all-new Y56 runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 Platform out of the box. The new Funtouch OS 13 operating system brings new personalization options, security upgrades, and more easy-to-use features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.