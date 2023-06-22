vivo launches Y36 with Stylish Glass Design and 50MP Camera

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its Y series portfolio with the launch of Y36 in India. Bringing style and sensibility, vivo Y36 features the all-new 2.5D curved body design with sleek lines and a flat frame, making it premium and comfortable to hold. With the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of extended RAM, and a large 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge, Y36 offers consumers uninterrupted task processing and a seamless user experience.

Priced at INR 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, it will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. The smartphone will be available in two eye-catching colors – Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

Stylish Looks and Trendy 2.5D Design

vivo Y36 is elegantly crafted, featuring a slim body with a 2.5D curved design within a flat frame that gives the smartphone a premium look. Adding to the beauty, on the rear, the smartphone features a “Dynamic Dual Ring” design for its camera module, which presents a rainbow-like texture under sunlight. It also features a reliable side fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and security.

On the front, vivo Y36 sports a large 6.64-inch FHD+ high-quality display that delivers vivid colors and offers an immersive viewing experience. With a high 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colors, the screen offers a great visual experience for content consumption. Additionally, the device has a sunlight-readable display, which makes it easier to use the smartphone even in bright sunlight.

Smooth Photography Experience

The all-new vivo Y36 allows users to get creative with their photographs with its dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP Portrait Camera along with a 2MP Bokeh Camera. Y36 brings an atmospheric portrait effect to make photography fun, allowing users to experiment with unique light effects while clicking selfies and capturing videos.

To capture great selfies, it comes with a 16MP front camera with Aura Screen light, which allows consumers to capture beautiful, clear, and vibrant selfies even at night.

Further, it comes with a host of smart camera features such as Super Night mode, Multi Style Portrait, and Bokeh Flare Portrait along with others. The vivo Y36 also comes with an ultra-wide film format called cinematic aspect ratio, which allows users to shoot and capture movie-like videos.

Smooth performance and user experience

vivo Y36 comes powered by Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6nm chipset that clocks at up to 2.4 GHz. For smooth and long-lasting performance, the smartphone is perfectly matched with a massive, 5000mAh battery combined with a fast 44W flash charge. For uninterrupted task processing, it comes with an extended RAM 3.0 feature that offers an additional 8GB RAM to the smartphone, allowing more than 25 apps to be kept active in the background, making app switching faster and smoother.

The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform. FunTouch OS 13 combines vivo’s design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.