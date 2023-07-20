vivo launches Y27 with Stylish Design and 44W FlashCharge

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today unveiled its latest addition to the Y series lineup in India. Designed to offer elegance complemented by substance, vivo Y27 boasts a sleek 2.5D glass body design with an impressive 16.86cm (6.64-inch) FHD+ sunlight display. For a seamless experience, the smartphone brings 6 GB + 6 GB Extended RAM support with 44W FlashCharge.

vivo Y27 is priced at INR 14,999 for the 6 GB+128 GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting today across Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in two striking color options: Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Stylish Design

vivo Y27 boasts a sophisticated design with sleek lines and a flat frame. Its elegant 2.5D flat frame design, available in shiny and matte glass finishes, showcases a subtle diamond pattern. Drawing inspiration from the shape of a ring, the geometric design integrates gold accents and delicate lines, creating a sense of elegance and minimalist aesthetics with its Dual Ring Design. The phone’s durability is enhanced by the matte surface of Glitter AG, which resists scratches and fingerprints.

The smartphone comes in stunning Burgundy Black and vibrant Garden Green color variants, with a touch of allure and sparkle to its beautiful design. The smartphone flaunts a large and vibrant 16.86cm (6.64-inch) FHD+ Sunlight display and comes with a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and easy unlocking.

Seamless Performance

vivo Y27 is packed with a large, 5000mAh battery combined with fast 44W FlashCharge, vivo Y27 delivers a long-lasting battery life and quick charging for uninterrupted performance. The AI-powered safe charging on vivo Y27 prevents overcharging, extends battery lifespan, includes anti-scald protection, and ensures worry-free night-time charging with fast charging capabilities and comprehensive 24-Dimension Security Protection.

It also offers seamless multitasking with MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and 6 GB of additional RAM through its Extended RAM 3.0 feature. It effectively increases the number of active background apps and thus enables seamless app switching. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform that combines vivo’s design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features.

Sharp Images—50 MP Portrait Camera

vivo Y27 smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 50 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP bokeh camera. It comes with a host of camera features such as Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie mode along with Bokeh Flare Portrait feature to get creative with photography.

On the front, the smartphone features an 8 MP front camera with Aura Screen Light feature that ensures clear and high resolution selfies in all lighting conditions.

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.