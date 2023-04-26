vivo launches X90 series in India, brings Industry’s best Imaging flagships X90 Pro and X90 smartphone

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its flagship X Series in India with the launch of the new X90 series. Bringing two Xtreme Imaging flagship devices, vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro, the series has been crafted to bring consumers a pathbreaking professional mobile photography experience in the most extreme scenarios. These professional imaging devices perform on every level with their advanced camera system and features even in the most challenging scenarios, allowing consumers to capture their Imagination like professionals with ease.

Packing the industry’s best camera innovations and technology, the X90 series delivers the ultimate premium smartphone experience in every aspect. Both smartphones feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the Dual Flagship chipset consisting of India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2. The X90 Pro featuring a Vegan Leather finish will be available in a Legendary Black color whereas the X90 will be available in two attractive colors, Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black.

X90 Pro comes with a 12GB+256GB variant that will be available for INR 84,999. While vivo X90 will be available at INR 59,999 (8GB+256GB) and INR 63,999 (12GB+256GB)

Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting May 5, 2023, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

Consumers can pre-book the smartphones starting today and avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC banks.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India said, “vivo’s new X90 series continues to demonstrate our efforts towards making professional mobile photography and videography accessible for our customers. With the launch of our latest flagship X90 series, we are pushing the boundaries of what consumers can achieve in smartphone photography. As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers.”

“We have received phenomenal response for our previous X series offerings and have witnessed steady growth in the premium segment. We are expecting to set a new benchmark for premium smartphone photography and videography experience with the new X90 series by addressing the varying needs of our consumers, including extreme low-light photography and videography. X90 series goes even further, resolving night photography and videography difficulties that have long challenged the industry and consumers. Offering top-notch experience, the X90 series surely packs the best of everything, from professional imaging technology to stellar design and performance.”

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is designed to provide flagship performance, intelligent power efficiency with an advanced architecture that enables incredible experiences, ultra-sharp image-capturing capabilities, and AI-video enhancements,” said Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, MediaTek. “The vivo X90 Series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 brings new possibilities for users to capture every detail with its flagship camera technologies, powerful video processing, superior AI motion unblur technology, and immersive all-day gaming experiences with hardware ray tracing capabilities. We look forward to working with vivo to foster newer advancements and fruitful future collaborations.”

Xtreme Imaging Camera System

vivo X90 Pro features the ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with Industry’s largest IMX989 sensor, which brings increased light sensitivity to capture high-detail and clear images in extreme low light. The new sensor has a photosensitive area increased by 77% and light intake capacity by 43% which allows it to capture brighter and cleaner night images. It also features one of the Industry’s best 50MP Portrait Camera with a large IMX758 Sensor comprising a large aperture of f/1.6 with OIS. With the support of the stabilization system, an exclusive large-aperture lens, and 4-in-1 sensor technology, X90 Pro can click artistic portraits with more subtle details and smoother transitions between subject and background, even in extreme low-light scenes.

X90 Pro introduces independent optical image stabilization (OIS) technology, developed by vivo, allowing for more intelligent and precise stabilization correction compared to standard OIS. It also supports Active Centering OIS System with CIPA Level 4 standard stabilization, significantly reducing smears between frames and motion blur.

vivo X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The main camera brings spectrum computation technology introduced by vivo & Sony jointly that makes image data received by the sensor look similar to what the naked eye sees, thereby delivering more authentic colors. Compared to the previous generation, it now has a 20% improvement in noise reduction and a 15% improvement in color reproduction to ensure color consistency.

Both smartphones also come with the new generation Pro Imaging Chip V2, which works in sync with the smartphone’s primary chipset. The advancements in the new generation enable users to capture videos in extreme low light conditions, offering excellent noise reduction for Night videos while consuming less power. In addition, the V2 chip’s Game Frame Interpolation makes playing games at 90 frames per second run as smoothly as playing games at 120 frames per second.

For enthusiasts who love to capture the star-lit sky, X90 Pro now also brings the new Handheld Astro mode, eliminating the need for a tripod to capture the starry sky full of stars with the landscape. Along with this, smartphones have the capabilities to capture motion pictures in both day and night conditions. The Pro Sports and Night sports mode has a Zero Shutter Lag Motion Snapshot feature that combines the high-speed shutter and motion detection algorithm, which can instantly freeze the frame, making subjects look clear without any blur in motion scenarios.

vivo and ZEISS’ co-engineered Professional Imaging features

X90 series are the latest devices coming out of the vivo and ZEISS Imaging Partnership, which has been in the works for nearly three years. It brings a number of advancements and Industry first features to provide superior photography and videography experience.

Bringing the Industry’s best portrait features, the X90 series now brings the newly added ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait that simulates the effect which people usually see in many classic films. Under a strong light source in the background, it generates a nice-looking flare. Along with this, the smartphones also feature Cinematic, Biotar, Planar, Distagon, & Sonnar from the previous generation that are now available even in the front camera.

To enable consumers to capture the true-to-life details, the X90 series features the updated ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 which has improved color cast accuracy, and saturation adjustment, making the pictures look more real and natural. ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 is assisted by AI Perception Engine 2.0 which automatically adjusts live exposure and white balance to capture images that are as close to what the human eye can see.

For extreme clarity and imaging experience, the number of lenses on the X90 Pro has been increased to 8 (7P + 1G) with ZEISS T* Coating on 7 lens pieces compared to 2 in the previous generation. ZEISS T* Coating in 7 lenses reduces light reflection between the lenses, thereby eliminating ghosting, & producing cleaner images with less glare.

In addition, the X90 series brings the all-new ZEISS Landscape and Architecture Mode. It comes with the Miniature Effect feature and Automatic Perspective Correction (APC) that gives a new creative approach to photography. The Miniature Effect feature is realized in Tilt-shift and introduces algorithm blur during imaging to turn the real world into a miniature landscape. Automatic Perspective Correction enables consumers to see tall building perspective correction in preview, resulting in horizontally and vertically aligned images in a single click.

Dual-Chip Flagship Performance

Both X90 and X90 Pro come with a dual-chip flagship chipset, and large batteries with superfast charging capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience. The dual-chip setup comprises India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with a Pro Imaging V2 chip for ground-breaking flagship performance. X90 Pro comes with LPDDR5X, while vivo X90 also comes with LPDDR5, paired with UFS 4.0 storage. In addition, X90 Pro has a large VC of 4002mm², 35% larger over the X80 Pro, the largest ever for X series phones so far. With the help of multiple cooling channels and a 24-layer cooling structure, both phones can run at optimal temperatures even at peak processing.

X90 series brings TÜV Rheinland-certified 120W FlashCharge, which has 24 dimensions of security protection for the first time in the vivo X series. vivo X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the vivo X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge as well. X90 Series offers two charging modes, and the Rapid mode in both X90 and X90 Pro can charge the smartphones to 50% in about 8 minutes and 100% in 27 minutes.

Ultra Vision Eye Protection Display

X90 and X90 Pro have a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection Screen, bringing cinema-like display effects along with professional-grade eye protection. The 3D curved screen features a larger viewing area, 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut HDR10+ support, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making the smartphones ideal for binge-watching and gaming. The display also has a new ZEISS Natural color mode to give you accurate and more natural screen colors.

X90 Series brings 3 Level Eye Protection for the first time at both hardware and software levels. The chip-level Smart Eye Protection Mode, developed by vivo and MediaTek, intelligently monitors and controls the proportion of blue light on a real-time basis while balancing the colors. Furthermore, the display is made of a new luminescent material with pulse width modulation of up to 2160Hz, which also effectively reduces blue light, providing the ultimate eye protection. The smartphones also boast a Dual Stereo Speaker setup and an X-Axis Linear Motor for a more immersive audiovisual experience and rich tactile feedback.

Aesthetic Design and Reliability

X90 series adopts a new design language, drawing inspiration from natural scenery and cleverly blending mathematics and aesthetics to strike the perfect balance between imaging capabilities and aesthetics. The smartphones carry a Skyline design with Big Eye Camera Module Halo Ring with surgical grade stainless steel in X90 Pro with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the camera module and an ultra-hard, anti-reflective coating on the surface.

The back of the X90 Pro comes with a Vegan Leather finish which is environmentally friendly, stain-resistant, and durable, while vivo X90 features an exquisite fluorite AG glass back, making both smartphones comfortable and stylish. X90 Pro also supports e-sim and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS13 and come with a 3-year OS update promise. Along with this, the X90 series now comes with an International warranty, so our consumers can avail maintenance support and service in any part of the world.

Like all vivo devices, vivo X90 Series follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.