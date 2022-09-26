vivo launches the stylish and Trendy Y16 in India

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand today, expanded its Y-Series portfolio in India with the launch of Y16. Starting at INR 9,999 for 3GB+32GB and INR 12,499 for 4GB+ 64GB, the Y16 will be available in two eye-catching colors —Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold. The smartphone will be available for purchase on vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Also, customers can avail cashback of up to INR 1,000 using Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, BOB, Federal, AU bank cards across all partner retail stores, while consumers purchasing the smartphone online can avail INR 750 cashback via HDFC Debit/Credit cards.

vivo Y16 features a 6.51’ HD+ (1600×720) halo full view display that delivers a wide and immersive view for binge-watching sessions. The device sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve design with rounded corners that are symmetrical from both the front and back. For security, it features a side Fingerprint scanner along with Face Wake feature for quick and efficient unlocking. Additionally, the Eye Protection Mode helps in effectively filtering blue-light and adjusting the screen to warmer colors, reducing eye strain.

The Y16 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek P35 octa-core processor that easily handles daily tasks and provides a smooth experience. It comes with Extended RAM 2.0 (4GB RAM + 1GB Extended RAM) along with a triple card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

For photography, vivo Y16 brings an AI powered dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. A 5MP front camera is equipped to capture sharp and vivid images to capture memorable moments. The rear camera features Super HDR \and an Aura Screen Light for clicking bright and high-resolution pictures.

vivo Y16 runs on the latest Funtouch OS 12 that is based on the Android 12 platform. It also brings Multi Turbo and Ultra Game Mode that gives the smartphone an additional boost while gaming.

Like all vivo devices, vivo Y16 follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians