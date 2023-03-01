vivo launches the premium V27 series in India, packed with flagship-grade cameras and 3D curved display

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its popular V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of V27 series. The newly launched V27 series includes two premium smartphones, V27 Pro and V27, packed with flagship-level hardware, a 3D curved display along with the premium Fluorite AG Glass back panel that features the much-loved color-changing technology. The smartphones pack the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary rear custom sensor along with the new Aura light tech that will enable consumers to see through the darkness and capture night portraits and pictures like never before.

V27 series is designed to bring the most comprehensive smartphone experience for consumers with the perfect amalgamation of premium technology and design. Both smartphones come in two eye-catching colors – Magic Blue (with color-changing) and Noble Black.

V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at INR 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, INR 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and INR 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting today March 01, 2023, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers pre-booking the device using online channels can avail of a flat discount of INR 3,000 (applicable on HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), while consumers pre-booking the device offline can avail up to INR 3,500 cashback with ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services.

V27 will be available for purchase starting March 23, 2023, for INR 32,999 for 8GB+128GB, and INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

vivo TWS Air will be available for purchase at INR 3,999. As part of bundle offer, consumers purchasing V27 series can avail a discount of INR 1,000, bringing the effective price to INR 2,999.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said “We are excited to expand our V series portfolio in India with the launch of V27 series. Our new V27 series reiterates vivo’s commitment and continuous efforts towards bringing in products that cater to the needs and requirements of our consumers. V27 series opens up new possibilities for consumers by delivering vivo’s most comprehensive smartphone camera experience to-date, offering flagship-level MediaTek chipsets paired with the segment’s best 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS. Both smartphones bring the 3D curved display, the unique Aura Light technology combined with the much loved color-changing technology, and other industry-leading technologies to meet the changing needs of consumers. We are confident that our unique design and flagship camera experience will make these smartphones an exciting package, bound to impress our ever-growing user base.”

Design that puts you in #TheSpotlight

vivo V27 series inherits the stylish aesthetic of V series with ultra-slim design that seamlessly integrates thoughtful and sophisticated design elements using advanced technologies. Both V27 Pro and V27 bring the premium 17.22 cm (6.78”) 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits and 1.07 billion colors that offer immersive viewing and theatre-like experience. With a sleek body of just 7.36 mm, weighing at only 182g with a 60-degree slight curvature, the smartphones feel premium and elegant while also offering a truly comfortable grip.

In addition, V27 series brings the much-loved Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology with improved sensitivity on the back in the Magic Blue variant of the smartphones that changes color from a delicate light blue to a more pronounced, elegant dark blue when exposed to UV light.

Capture Delightful Portraits with Night Portrait with Aura Light System

V27 series brings an advanced flagship level camera system with 50MP Sony IMX766V custom primary rear sensor that is co-developed with Sony for enhanced performance with OIS stabilization along with an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphones come with the new Night Portrait with Aura Light feature that makes use of the flagship Sony IMX766V sensor, exclusive Aura Light tech and vivo’s flagship suite of night algorithms, enabling consumers to click natural, high-quality studio-like Night Portraits.

Along with this, the smartphones bring India’s first and exclusive Wedding Style Portrait feature, inspired from colors and contrast of Indian weddings. The feature, specially made for Indian weddings, consists of three different LUTs ((Look up Tables)- Prosecco, Neo-Retro and Pastels that work with both rear and front camera, ensuring consumers capture every precious moment of their life with ease.

On the front, V27 Pro and V27 sport Industry-leading 50MP advanced eye autofocus camera that locks the subject’s eye – whether moving or still, from 15 cm to infinity, delivering images with sharp focus and rich details.

V27 series also packs a host of creative features in the camera system app, such as Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Mode, Super Night Video and others along with Micro movie mode that comes with added video templates and a step-by-step guide that helps make vlog shooting a breeze.

Flagship-grade 4nm chipsets

V27 series is powered by the latest MediaTek flagship chipsets that bring powerful and efficient performance for all demanding tasks.

V27 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200, an advanced 4nm 5G chipset that offers flagship level peak performance with low power consumption. vivo V27, on the other hand, debuts with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Processor, that also brings the latest flagship-grade 4nm chip technology with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 for impressive power-efficiency to provide consumers with consistent all-round performance. Both V27 Pro and V27 are paired with LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage for a smooth experience while multitasking.

Both smartphones feature the Game Boost Mode and an All-Round Audio Enhancement feature to provide consumers with an immersive audiovisual gaming experience. Also, for gaming and all-day media consumption, it comes with an Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Bionic Cooling System that makes use of highly effective materials and innovative cooling structures to remove heat and provide consistent performance during all times.

Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with industry-leading Extended RAM 3.0 technology that increases virtual RAM by up to 8 GB, so there is sustained performance and sufficient memory to run large apps, making user experience smoother than ever.

All-day Battery with Fast Charging

vivo V27 Pro and V27 come with 4600mAh battery paired with fast 66W FlashCharge that brings vivo’s own Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology and 24-Dimension Security Protection, making fast charging safe, while also ensuring the smartphones last throughout the day with ease.

Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS13, which is based on the latest Android 13 platform. FunTouch OS 13 combines vivo’s design-driven value with new and improved personalization options, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features for a smoother, uninterrupted experience.

vivo TWS Air

vivo TWS Air comes with a large 14.2mm speaker driver and a long battery life of up to 25 hours. They are tuned by vivo Golden Ears Acoustics Lab and have been developed after studying the various needs of the consumers. Weighing merely 3.5 grams, TWS Air are unbelievably lightweight and comfortable to wear. They come with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects that provide mega bass, clear voice, and clear high pitch along with Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.2 for a fast and uninterrupted connection.

Like all vivo devices, V27 series and TWS Air follow’s vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’. They are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians in India.