Vivo said its ‘Smart Retail Program has been a huge success, delivering more than a lakh smartphones between May 10, and June 10, 2021. This, the company said, helped immensely during the heady days of the pandemic when consumers largely were forced to spend time indoors while stepping out only when absolutely necessary.

Of course, buying a new smartphone wasn’t considered to be extremely essential even though there has been consistent demand for the same. The Vivo Smart Retail Program helped alleviate the disparity between demand and supply by delivering the smartphones right to the consumer’s home itself.

Vivo said they leveraged its 6000 Vivo Brand Ambassadors as well as 7000 retailers to help achieve the feat. The initiative also helped retail partners to achieve an average of 10 percent jump in business in value terms. The company said they made it a point to stick to all rules and regulations as applicable in the state they are operating in while delivering the products to the individual buyer’s homes.