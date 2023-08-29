Vivo announces vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards

Vivo, the trusted global smartphone brand, has launched the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards today. This remarkable photography contest is designed to celebrate and elevate the art of smartphone photography. Partnering with the operational expert Warner Bros. Discovery, the awards aim to provide a unique platform for photography enthusiasts to showcase their creativity and perspective through the lens of their vivo devices.

The participants will embark on a captivating journey across six distinct categories: Nature, Portrait, Night, Motion, Architecture, and Culture. The shortlisted contestants will get a chance to attend three masterclasses hosted by renowned photographers Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa and Aamir Wani.

The grand prize winner will be awarded INR 5 lakh, vivo X90 Pro smartphone and the chance to be a vivographer (vivo empanelled photographer). Winners of each of the six categories will receive vivo X90 Pro devices.

The work of all the winners will be published on various platforms of Warner Bros. Discovery and vivo’s social media pages.

While unveiling the awards, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India said, “As we announce the vivo Photography Awards, we’re excited to provide a stage for enthusiasts to showcase their creativity. The ‘Masterclass’ with experts Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa and Aamir Wani will offer valuable insights to the participants. These awards not only redefine our brand’s imagery but also reinforce vivo’s leadership in smartphone photography.”

Zoya Akhtar, Writer and Film-maker mentioned, “India has limitless talent and I am honoured to be associated with Vivo Imagine Campaign that is in search for those unique visual storytellers. This campaign shares a dedication to fostering creativity and pushing artistic limits, promising an electrifying journey for these photographers across India towards capturing moments of joy that transcend time and imagination.”

Navin Khemka, CEO South Asia at GroupM’s EssenceMediaCom, mentioned, “EssenceMediacom and GroupM Motion Entertainment’s collaboration with vivo Imagine’s campaign showcases our commitment to amplifying creativity. We’re excited to fuse our expertise with their vision, delivering a synergistic campaign that will not only provide a credible platform to photography talent across India but also captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark.”

Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director – Advertising Sales South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed, “We’re thrilled to partner with vivo for the vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards. We, at Discovery Channel, believe in tapping into passionate communities, and this contest is one such platform that spotlights budding and passionate photographers who are keen on sharing their stories with the world through pictures! With the most distinguished panel on board, we are confident this competition will recognize exceptional visual storytellers.”

These awards are a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography. The initiative recognizes the ever-growing significance of the camera in users’ lives, transcending beyond a mere feature to become a vital form of artistic expression. These awards underline vivo’s dedication to offering users an unparalleled smartphone photography experience, one that combines technological prowess with artistic brilliance.

How to participate in the awards? To participate, log on to www.vivoimagine.com 25th August onwards, fill in your basic details, choose the photography categories of your interest, and finally, upload your pictures.