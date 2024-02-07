Vision Pro Goggles + Tesla Autopilot? US Officials Urge Drivers to Stay Grounded

Imagine cruising down the highway, not with the open road ahead, but with a virtual world overlaid on your vision. Sounds enticing, right? Well, not if you’re behind the wheel of a Tesla, especially with Autopilot engaged. US officials are urging drivers to slam the brakes on this risky trend, highlighting the dangers of using Apple’s new Vision Pro AR goggles while operating Teslas.

Key Highlights:

Viral videos sparked concerns about using Vision Pro goggles while driving Teslas on Autopilot.

US transportation officials strongly advise against the practice, emphasizing driver responsibility and potential dangers.

No specific laws currently prohibit AR/VR headset use while driving, but regulations are under review.

Experts warn of impaired perception, distracted driving, and potential legal consequences.

California Dreams Collide with Road Safety Reality:

The recent trend of individuals wearing Apple’s new Vision Pro augmented reality (AR) headset while operating Teslas in Autopilot mode has caught the attention of US transportation officials, who are urging drivers to keep their feet firmly planted in reality.

Several viral videos showcasing this behavior, often presented as lighthearted stunts, have raised concerns about potential safety risks and the misuse of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). While these features are designed to aid driving, they are not substitutes for a fully engaged and attentive human behind the wheel.

NHTSA: A Clear Stance Against Virtual Roads:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been vocal in its disapproval of using AR/VR headsets while driving. “Wearing a Vision Pro headset while driving, regardless of the mode of operation, is a dangerous distraction and puts everyone on the road at risk,” stated a spokesperson. “These devices block a driver’s field of view and can significantly impair their ability to perceive hazards and react quickly.”

Legal Gray Area, Safety Red Flags:

Currently, no federal laws explicitly prohibit the use of AR/VR headsets while driving. However, several states have enacted distracted driving laws that could encompass such behavior. Additionally, the NHTSA is reviewing existing regulations and exploring potential updates to address the emerging concerns surrounding AR/VR technology in vehicles.

Experts echo the NHTSA’s concerns, highlighting the potential dangers of impaired perception, delayed reaction times, and the risk of misinterpreting real-world cues while wearing AR/VR headsets. Legal consequences are another potential concern, as drivers could face charges for reckless driving or causing an accident while using such devices.

Beyond the Headlines: A Call for Responsible Innovation:

The recent trend involving Vision Pro and Teslas serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for responsible innovation and driver education in the rapidly evolving landscape of ADAS and AR/VR technologies. While advancements in these fields hold immense potential, prioritizing safety and ensuring responsible use remain paramount.

The use of Vision Pro goggles while driving, particularly with Autopilot engaged, has drawn criticism from US transportation officials and safety experts. While no specific laws currently prohibit the practice, concerns about impaired perception, distracted driving, and potential legal consequences highlight the importance of responsible technology use and clear regulations in this emerging space.