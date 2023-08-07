Virtus Motors marks its 7th anniversary with new Alpha A & Alpha I bikes starting at Rs 15,999 

Virtus Motors, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced the exclusive Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles, On 7th August. This product launch, together with Virtus Motors’ 7th anniversary, marks an important milestone. Addressing the cost gap between conventional cycles and electric cycles, these two new models represent a significant leap in the field of electric bicycles, combining innovative features, affordability, and unrivaled customer satisfaction.

Designed with customer feedback and the need for cost-effective electric cycles in mind, Alpha A and Alpha I are certain to make a remarkable mark in the industry. By adopting a fixed battery pack with 8.0 Ah capacity, both the models ensure consistent and long-lasting power for every trip. In addition, the front suspension and disc brakes on both of the premium electric cycles provide a smooth and stable riding experience, and the single-speed design makes navigating a variety of terrains easier.

Making it simple for riders to switch between modes depending upon their needs and preferences, Alpha A and Alpha I stand out for having a single level of pedal assist and throttle. Also, with a segment-first 1-inch LCD display that is conveniently placed next to the throttle grips, both of the new additions provide riders with real-time information, improving the riding experience as a whole.

Mr. Tushaar Bajaj, Co-Founder and Director, Virtus Motors commented on the announcement, saying, “At Virtus Motors, we work hard to create products that meet the demands and standards of our cherished consumers. The Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles, serving as a practical means to close the cost gap between conventional cycles and electric cycles, are the outcome of in-depth study and client feedback. We are thrilled to introduce these state-of-the-art models and give our clients an exhilarating riding experience.”

Since its inception, Virtus Motors has been committed to offering its customers cutting-edge, environmentally friendly solutions. The newest models- Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles are evidence of the company’s commitment to quality. To celebrate the release of these exclusive additions, the MRP of the new products, which was originally set at Rs. 24,999, will be reduced to Rs. 15,999 for the first 50 customers, Rs. 17,999 for the first 100 customers, and Rs. 19,999 for the remaining consumers as part of a special discount during the launch.

During the debut period, the Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles will only be offered via the Virtus Motors website (www.virtusmotors.in). After the initial online offer, the models will also be made available on popular platforms like Amazon.in and BajajMall.in as well as their dealerships in select cities