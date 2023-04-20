VingaJoy launches PRO SP-71 BADSHAH Portable Wireless Speaker in India at Rs. 2,890

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy announced the launch of its new PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker with TWS Function in India, which is priced at Rs. 2,890. The newly launched BADSHAH wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and portable speaker. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. The speaker also boasts features like FM connectivity, so if you are bored of your existing playlist, you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favorite FM stations. Compatible and easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well, this speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1800 mAh battery that can play music for more than 4 hours on a single recharge.

VingaJoy PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker comes with the latest Wireless Version Support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 m range. A highly versatile and easy to carry product which can be used for outdoor parties and special occasions, this TWS speaker has a light-weight design and is extremely durable.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “Being a leading player in the consumer electronics industry, we, at VingaJoy, always strive to provide innovative products to our customers at the best possible prices. VingaJoy BADSHAH is designed in cylindrical form to provide a 360-degree sound experience. This newly launched product assures best-in-class music experience to our customers, making it the life of every party.”

The company offers a 6 months warranty. The PRO SP – 71 BADSHAH Wireless Speaker is available at off-line stores across India.