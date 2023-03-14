VingaJoy launches new PRO SP-1510 CLUB SERIES Wireless Speaker for Rs. 2,999

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy announced the launch of its new wireless speaker PRO SP-1510 CLUB SERIES in India, which is priced at Rs. 2,999. The newly launched Club Series wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and portable speaker. It comes with multiple connectivity options AUX Mode, USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. This new speaker comes with the latest Wireless Version Support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 m range.

VingaJoy SP-1510 wireless speaker also boasts features like FM connectivity, so if you are bored of your existing playlist, you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favorite FM stations. Compatible and easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well, this speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 2400 mAh battery. Backed by massive 4 hours battery backup and double LED RGB lights. This speaker is a perfect combination of modern design and hi-tech quality. This newly launched speaker offers you non-stop music experience that makes it perfect for every occasion.

VingaJoy SP-1510 Club Series Wireless Speaker offers premium HD sound on the power output of 10W’s which makes it a must-have gadget for audiophiles who love catching every snare and snap with that deep booming bass that allows for a memorable listening experience. In an era of music, it comes to you with powerful Bluetooth. With extremely easy push buttons, play, pause or repeat it ensures utmost convenience and keeps your rhythm going.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our PRO ‘SP-1510’ CLUB SERIES Wireless Speaker. It is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker looks good, feels good, sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user.”

VingaJoy PRO ‘SP-1510’ CLUB SERIES Wireless Speaker will be available at nearest Retail Stores.