VingaJoy introduces the smartest and sleekest smartwatch, —”FITLIFE ULTRA W-500,” at Rs. 3,999 in India

VingaJoy, one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and electronic brand, has announced the launch of the slickest, smartest, and simply the best smartwatch”—the “FITLIFE ULTRA W-500″.

Combining many features FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is a stylish smartwatch for anyone searching for a wide range of capabilities without paying a premium price. The watch has multiple built-in sports modes and the largest HD screen available. It provides value for money through its high-quality display, user-friendly interface, long battery life, and fashionable appearance.

VingaJoy FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is a perfect option if you’re looking for a smartwatch that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The watch provides 72 hours of nonstop working and also comes with a free extra strap. Furthermore, a high-resolution and immersive visual experience is provided for all notification alerts. Some other noteworthy features include camera control, music control, and a voice assistant.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy, said, “We are happy to present FITLIFE ULTRA W-500, aimed at offering an exquisite experience for our customers. The product and its technology are in line with industry standards and brand value. Each of our products has been thoughtfully created to meet the demands of the millennial age and provide an unsurpassed user experience without sacrificing aesthetics. The built-in Multi-Sports mode of the FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 encourages users to lead a healthier lifestyle while monitoring important information. Additionally, the smartwatch’s design stands apart from the competition. The user interface is attractive and effectively mirrors notifications for calls, emails, and other events.”

Available with a 6-month warranty, the VINGAJOY FITLIFE ULTRA W-500 is available at offline stores across India.