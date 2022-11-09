VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10, 10000mAh Wireless Portable Power bank, launched in India, priced at Rs 2,790 only

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy introduced its brand- new VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10 wireless portable power bank in India, priced at Rs. 2,790 only. This power bank is Made in India and boasts of a powerful 10,000mAh battery capacity. The product features a sturdy design and is slim and sleek, making it extremely portable. Also, the LED Digital Battery Indicator shows how much power output the power bank is giving, thus keeping the users informed about the battery status.

VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10 comes with dual input charging ports (TypeC/V8) and an output charging port with 2.0A. The strong lithium polymer battery offers high speed charging technology along with long battery life, enabling users to charge two devices at a faster speed. The product also offers overheating protection, short circuit protection, and overcharge protection to ensure the safety of both the charger and the gadgets. This gives the power bank the flexibility to work with a wide range of devices, like tablets, cameras, headphones, Androids, and type C-enabled devices too. Built with practicality in mind, a feather-touch power on/off button is provided to simplify its usage, and LED indicators keep the users informed about the battery status. Also, the combination of high battery capacity with compact looks makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of time travelling and often run out of battery. Additionally, there is a carry bag inside the box, which comes with the power bank as a complimentary gift.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are excited to expand our product portfolio and deepen our roots into the power bank segment with the launch of, CHOTA BHEEM – 10,000. At VingaJoy, we ensure that our products complement on-the-go lifestyle of our customers. VingaJoy Power Bank is a combination of performance, reliability, and affordability, that will empower users to stay connected at all times. This product is compact in design, which makes it easy to carry, thus allowing one to charge in a convenient way while they are managing their work. Through this product, we endeavour to deliver the best we can to our customers.”

VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10, 10000mAh Wireless Portable Power Bank comes in black colour and is priced at Rs. 2,790. It is available at all the leading retail stores.