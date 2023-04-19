Vikas Jain, former Co-founder of Micromax, now founder of World of Play – Harping on Make in India

Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain’s latest venture, World of Play, is a bet on India’s youth and the power of connected devices to engage with them. After selling affordable handphones for over a decade, he has charted into the wearables industry. The company takes pleasure in producing items that are tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. Over the last 2-years of being commercially operational, we have grown in categories like Acoustics and wearable devices. Within a span of 24-months, the brand is being loved by channel partners as well as a customer for the sheer quality and value for money the brand delivers.

We thank Mr. Vikas to sit with us and answer our questions. Here’s how the interview went:

What steps does PLAY take to make it simple for customers to obtain and comprehend the user manual or instructions for their smart-wearable products?

PLAY takes various steps to make it easy for customers to obtain and comprehend the user manual or instructions for their smart-wearable products. They provide detailed and easy-to-understand instructions in the user manual, and they also offer video tutorials on their website and YouTube channel to assist customers with setting up and using their products.

How does PLAY guarantee customer satisfaction through their exclusive PAHS policy, which provides door-to-door service for their smart-wearable products?

PLAY guarantees customer satisfaction through their exclusive PAHS policy, which stands for “Play At Home Service.” This policy provides door-to-door service for their smart-wearable products, allowing customers to have their products repaired or replaced without having to leave their homes. This policy ensures that customers receive timely and convenient service, and it demonstrates PLAY’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

How does PLAY ensure that customers do not encounter any difficulties with the installation or setup of their smart-wearable products?

PLAY ensures that customers do not encounter any difficulties with the installation or setup of their smart-wearable products by providing clear and concise instructions in the user manual, offering video tutorials on their website and YouTube channel, and providing customer support for any additional assistance needed. They also offer a chatbot feature on their website to answer any customer queries.

What measures does PLAY take to notify customers of any potential risks or side effects that may arise from using their smart-wearable products?

PLAY takes various measures to notify customers of any potential risks or side effects that may arise from using their smart-wearable products. They include safety warnings in the user manual, and they also provide information on their website about any potential risks or side effects associated with their products. They also proactively reach out to customers via email or SMS alerts about any potential recalls or safety concerns.

Does PLAY allow customers to return or exchange their products if they are defective or do not meet their expectations?

Yes, PLAY allows customers to return or exchange their products if they are defective or do not meet their expectations. They have a return policy that allows customers to return products within a specified period and receive a full refund or exchange for a different product. This policy demonstrates PLAY’s commitment to customer satisfaction and ensures that customers have a positive experience with their products.

How does PLAY provide customers with prompt and adequate support when they experience problems with their smart-wearable products?

PLAY provides customers with prompt and adequate support when they experience problems with their smart-wearable products by offering various channels for customer support, such as email, phone, and chatbot. They also have a dedicated customer service team that is available to assist customers with any queries or issues they may have. Additionally, they provide troubleshooting guides on their website and YouTube channel to help customers resolve common problems with their products.

About Play

PLAY is an Indian consumer technology brand working on a mission to equip youngsters with state-of-the-art, trendy and futuristic smart wearables that are laced with swanky designs and outstanding quality. The groundwork of the company was laid down when the founding-trio Vikas Jain, Sandeep Banga and Hamish Patel realised the growth potential of innovative wearable technology given the exponentially increasing number of smartphone users and growing internet penetration. Today, the brand offers affordable, elegant and super-classy wearables that are more than just random electronic devices.

https://theworldofplay.com/