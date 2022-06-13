Vijay Sales unwraps its much awaited Open Box Sale

By unveiling its spectacular Open Box Sale at all its physical retail stores and online website, India’s top consumer retail company, Vijay Sales brings some comfort and a reason to smile amid. From June 10th onwards, customers can indulge in retail therapy and save big on purchasing electronics, gadgets, and appliances from their favourite brands.

The Open Box Sale features jaw-dropping offers on branded & quality electronics & gadgets as well aspremium home appliances and top-rated kitchen essentials. Customers can avail a whopping up to 50% off on Washing machines and Air conditioners; and up to 53% off on Refrigerators & Dishwashers. Indeed a reason to cheer this season. For unlimited home entertainment, the LED Televisions will be starting at Rs.9,900. The sale will have up to 57% off on the Home audio systems & portable speakers.

Meanwhile, consumers also get discounts on Air Purifiers, Iron, Vacuum Cleaners & Ceiling Fans from various brands under one roof starting from Rs. 599. For those looking to completely change their kitchen, can stock up on their kitchen essentials like Mixers, Blenders, Toasters, Juicers, Chimneys & Cooktops starting at just Rs. 699. The sale also offers up to 35% off on Microwaves & OTGs.

Smart gadget lovers can also rejoice as the clearance sale features some incredible price-drop on their favourite devices. They can get their hands on laptops starting at Rs.26,490, Smartphones at Rs.6,777, Apple iPads at Rs.43,990, Bluetooth headsets at Rs.449, Smart watches starting at Rs. 1,899 and up to 31% discount on Cameras

Vijay Sales customers also get to enjoy an additional advantage of shopping by getting registered for the MyVS loyalty program. Buyers can earnloyalty points worth 0.75% of their shopping amount made through the stores and ecommerce website. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

Besides discounts, Vijay Sales also offers attractive cashbacks to its customers. There is an instant 7.5% discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions for which the minimum amount is Rs. 15000. HSBC Credit card holders can get 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 7500 on their EMI transactions for which the minimum transaction amount is Rs. 20000. An instant 5% discount of up to Rs. 2000 can be availed by the IndusInd Bank Credit card & Debit Card holders for which the minimum transaction amount is Rs. 15000.

Meanwhile, AU Small Finance Bank Debit & Credit Card holders get 10% cashback of up to Rs. 2000 on Non-EMI transactions, whereas Credit Card Holders get 10% cashback of up to Rs. 3000 on EMI transactions for which the minimum transaction amount is Rs. 10,000. OneCard users can get 10% instant discount of Up to Rs 4000 on Credit Card EMI transactions & up to Rs. 2000 on Non-EMI transactions for which minimum transaction amount Rs. 12000. For Bank of Baroda Credit Card holders, there is a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 2000 on EMI transactions made only at stores, for which the minimum transaction amount is Rs. 15000. SBI Credit Card holdersalso get 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 2500 on EMI transactions made only at stores for which the minimum transaction amount is Rs. 25000

Sharing his views on the discounts, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales said, “As we celebrate another clearance Open Box Sale, we are happy to bring such fantastic offers directly to our customers who are looking to add or upgrade to their comfort. From refrigerators to air conditioners, from laptops to iPad, from microwaves to blenders we are bringing a variety of options for consumers to choose from on some great discounts. This clearance sale provides an opportunity to customers to see all the best gadgets and appliances under one roof – Vijay Sales with best discounts”.