ViewSonic Corp. has come up with an innovative idea to connect with customers. It’s the setting up of Experience Zone which is the first such endeavor from the company and has come up in New Delhi, India. What makes it unique s that the Experience Zone will act to showcase all of the company’s products in one place, be it from the entertainment, gaming, corporate, or the education segment. This way, all of its potential customers as well as channel partners will have a more engaging experience having access to all the IT and AV products that the company has to offer.

ViewSonic also said they are entering a whole new segment with the launch of the Experience Zone, that of the LED Video Wall. The company took the opportunity to announce the launch of its new and exclusive All-In-One LD135-151 Direct View LED Display which makes it a unique offering in its class.

Visitors at the Experience Store will also get to see all that ViewSonic has to offer in the EdTech segment. With the role of technology becoming all the more important than ever before when it comes to imparting education to the future generations, ViewSonic is upholding its Hybrid Learning Classroom feature as the solution where the traditional means of education gets boosted from the best of advancements in technology for the best possible teaching medium. The company is also offering the ColorPro and ELITE Gaming monitors in the process.

Meanwhile, ViewSonic is also showing off a range of products for its corporate customers, including the company’s LED Video Wall Display – LD135-151. It is an All-in-One Direct View LED display which the company said is a one of its kind product ever to be introduced in the Indian market. ViewSonic also said the display exhibits none of the disadvantages of its predecessors. Instead, the display comes across as a lightweight offering that is easy to install, has slim bezels, and does not require an elaborate support mechanism. The display comes in size options of 108-, 135-, 163-, and 216-inch and has Gold Bonding Wire embeddings.