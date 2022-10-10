Home News ViewSonic Launches 24-Inch IPS Gaming Monitor with 144z Refresh Rate for Seamless...

ViewSonic Launches 24-Inch IPS Gaming Monitor with 144z Refresh Rate for Seamless Gaming Experience

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced the launch of their latest gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD in India. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, the IPS monitor offers an incredible and seamless gaming experience.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor:

Specifications
Display Size 24-inch
Resolution FHD
Aspect Ratio 80M:1
Connectivity HDMI, Display Port
Brightness ; Colours 250 cd/m  ;  16.7M
Panel IPS
Adaptive Sync technology AMD Freesync Premium
Refresh Rate (Hz) 144Hz
Response Time 1ms

Rich in features, ViewSonic VX2405 has a sleek, thin bezel display with a minimal design which is perfect for a professional or home gaming experience. In addition, the affordable gaming monitor offers smooth pixel transition and allows gamers a more immersive, faster and precise experience.

The new monitor comes with a full HD display and SuperClear IPS technology that enhances the sharpness and picture quality. Additionally, the mega dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 creates depth in pictures by adding more definition to the screen’s darkest and brightest colours.

Commenting on the new product launch Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “ViewSonic is highly committed to bringing the finest monitors with the latest technology to our growing gaming community. The new gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD offers a range of features with brilliant display quality and is perfectly designed for an effortless and life-like gaming experience. The new monitor will also help us expand our reach and tap the market share of customers that looks for a combination of the best features and an affordable price point. Elated about the launch, we hope that customers will enjoy the new monitor.”

To sweeten the pot, the gaming monitor is equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode™ presets, that offer optimized screen performance for a variety of scenarios such as gaming, editing, or watching movies. Furthermore, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs allow flexible connectivity to other devices, making it an ideal gaming monitor.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor will be available on Amazon and retail outlets for an MRP of INR 24,930 only. As a part of the festive offers, the monitor is available at an attractive price of Rs 12499 in addition to the bank offers.

