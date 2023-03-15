ViewSonic India announces the launch of LS510 and LS610 LED projectors expanding its LS Series catering to Corporates and Education sector

Expanding its Luminous Superior (LS) Series, ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, L S610WHP and LS610HDHP LED projectors. These projectors are ideal for workplaces and school as it offers a lifespan of 30,000 operating hours and lesser power consumption becoming cost-effective projection solutions. In addition, unique feature embedded in these projectors is the breakthrough of upto 4800 ANSI Lumens that will be bright enough for any light condition or environment.

Embracing innovation and implementing advanced technology, ViewSonic is strengthening its presence across corporates and educational institutes. Understanding consumer preference, ViewSonic introduced projectors equipped with 3rd Generation LED technology ranging from 3000 to 4800 ANSI Lumens. With an extreme-high contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1, the newly launched projectors ensure bright and detailed images even in dim or lit environments. Further, the projectors delivers better resolution in horizontal frames enhancing the viewing experience for presentations.

Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said, “LED projectors are taking centre stage in the projector industry owing to their benefits like longer lifespan, efficient energy saving and compact shape amongst others. The performance of our LED projectors secured us number 1 position in India and globally in the year 2022. The newly launched projectors – LS510 and LS610, have enhanced the brightness range to 4800 ANSI Lumens. The ViewSonic LS series of projectors has gained popularity among businesses and educational institutions as these projectors empower collaborative spaces by contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. In near future, we expect to introduce more advanced lamp-free projectors, which will assist our customers in sustainably achieving their goals.”

Consistent Bright Visuals In Any Lighting

Delivering crisp, clear, high-quality visuals, making them ideal for meeting rooms and classrooms, the newly launched WXGA & Full HD resolution projectors LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, LS610WHP and LS610HDHP provide 3800, 4000, 4500, 4500, 4800 and 4800 ANSI lumens, respectively. The advanced model, LS610HDH, boosts 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR/HLG support, providing radiant clarity and increasing presentation productivity in a meeting room or classroom. Further, ViewSonic’s exclusive SuperColor technology, covering a wide color gamut, brings presentation with a true-to-life color experience.

Efficient, Sustainable Solution with Low Maintenance

In addition to the bright visual output, the projector requires minimal maintenance by offering 30,000 hours-long lifespan. Additionally, the projectors have a variety of time and energy saving features like fast power on and off, which increases their efficiency by removing the need to wait for the projector to warm up or cool down. The lamp-free light source offers enhanced sustainability for a greener environment while delivering a wider colour gamut for bright and vivid images. It also lowers maintenance costs, contributing to a greener and more cost-efficient workplace.

Seamless Set-up and Versatile Applications

Catering to the engaging environment of workspace and education, the projectors are equipped with 360-degree projection allowing the product to freely rotate at any angle vertically to aid with creative applications. For seamless performance, the built-in 5V/2A USB output conveniently delivers power to HDMI wireless dongles, eliminating the need for separate power adapters when streaming multimedia content. With its versatile design and fantastic features, the projectors are equipped with Sealed Optical Engine with IP5X, which helps maintain crystal-clear image quality and product longevity, preventing dust from entering and affecting the thermal system.

These projectors are perfect for medium to large conference rooms, training rooms, and classrooms. One of the features includes image adjustments for comprehensive horizontal and vertical keystones and four corner corrections for impressive presentations with bright images, clarity, and vibrant colours in various contexts. These projectors can be installed vertically at any angle to project images onto various surfaces ranging from walls to floors and ceilings, allowing them to be used at events and exhibitions.

These enhanced and user-friendly Lamp Free LED Projectors LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, L S610WHP and LS610HDHP are available in the price range of INR 80000 to INR 210000.