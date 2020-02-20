VideoProc Review – Easy and Fast Process, Convert, Edit 4K Videos in 2020

Video content has become more accessible and preferable in recent years and that has to do mainly with the cheaper internet plans and affordable camera devices that are available in the market. Nowadays you can find video content on pretty much any topic on the internet and 100’s of hours worth of video content are uploaded on streaming platforms such as YouTube every minute!

The quality is another factor that attracts people more towards video content. Nowadays, most devices such as smartphones, tablets, DSLR, etc. supports HD and even 4K resolution video recording. Therefore, producing high-quality attractive video content has become easier than ever before.

However, one issue that most content creators face is the lack of video processing software that provides all the necessary features for 4K video processing as well as support for editing high-definition video content.

If you are in search of a functional video processing software that provides all the necessary tools and has the capabilities to handle high-resolution 4K video files, then the VideoProc video processing software is all you need.

What is VideoProc?

VideoProc is an all-in-one video processing software that provides you with all the necessary features required to create well-produced video content. You can either directly download video files into the software or upload/record a video of your own into the tool. Apart from the basic video editing and processing features, the software also lets you convert 4K videos as well.

Features of VideoProc

To better understand the potential of the VideoProc software, let us take a look at the key features that it provides.

Full GPU Acceleration: VideoProc is the only video processing software that is fully GPU accelerated. With its level-3 hardware acceleration, you can expect smooth transcoding and conversion of video files without losing quality.

This software works as an easy 4K video editor that provides all the necessary options such as the ability to cut, merge, crop video files as well as the ability to add subtitles, effects, and even rotate the video.

One of the highlights of VideoProc is its user interface, which is designed to be efficient and easy-to-use for both professional as well as amateur users.

For those seeking for finer editing controls on their video, the software also supports advanced features such as the ability to stabilize shaky videos, fix fisheye lens, remove noise, add watermark, create an M3U8 playlist, make GIFs, and enhance video playback speed and audio.

The hardware acceleration of VideoProc ensures that you can convert 4K videos into any format of your choice swiftly without compromising quality.

Any HD or 4K resolution video files shot on Android phones, iPhones, GoPro, DJI, drones, camcorders, or any other mirrorless or DSLR device can be edited and processed using this software.

VideoProc has support for over 1000 audio/video websites from where you can directly download content and process using the software. You can also download multiple files at once.

You can also use the software as a screen recorder to capture your desktop or iOS screen or both. There are several utility tools available while recording the screen as well, such as the ability to resize the recording window.

VideoProc Pricing

Apart from offering user-friendly features, the VideoProc software is also priced leniently so as to make the tool accessible for anyone. An annual single-user license is priced at $59.90 whereas a lifetime single PC license costs $78.90. For people requiring the software on multiple systems, a lifetime license for 2-5 PCs is also available for $119.90.

Right now you can purchase the VideoProc video processing software with a discount of 60 percent on the retail price.

All premium customers will receive free updates and technical support for the validity of their license. Moreover, there is also a 30-day money-back guarantee so that customers can get a complete refund in case they are genuinely dissatisfied with the software.

Final Words

The VideoProc software allows content creators to complete all the tasks related to the editing and processing of their video content easily. As all the required features are available within VideoProc, it saves creators and editors a lot of time and effort. Moreover, the limited-time VideoProc 60% discount that is currently available also makes the software a steal deal.

We hope that this review was informative and helpful for you. If you have already experienced the VideoProc, then do leave your review of the video processing software as a comment below.