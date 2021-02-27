Videos are a significant part of our daily content consumption. From cat videos to motivational videos and even educational content, most content creators these days prefer to release their work in video format instead of written content.

Content creators can express their thoughts better while on videos than writing them down as a post. Moreover, it is also easier for the audience to understand what the creator is trying to convey, without spending much time or feeling bored.

Online video streaming platforms like YouTube and Vimeo plays an important role in allowing us to find & consume our favorite type of videos.

Just to put things into perspective, over 300 hours of video content is uploaded to YouTube each minute!

Also, over 5 billion videos are streamed on YouTube each day!

If you have a limited internet plan, then watching videos online can deplete your bandwidth sooner than you can anticipate.

The best way to avoid this issue is to download the online videos that you wish to watch again so that you can watch the videos offline without consuming the internet.

If you are using an Apple computer or laptop running the Mac operating system, then the VideoDuke Video Downloader for Mac is the best option to download and watch videos offline.

What is VideoDuke Video Downloader for Mac?

VideoDuke is one of the top-rated and best video downloader software for macOS. Using VideoDuke, you can easily download online videos from platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Vimeo.

VideoDuke Video Downloader Features

The VideoDuke Video Downloader for Mac offers quite a lot of features than other downloader tools out there.

Below is a quick insight into the features offered by the VideoDuke Online Video Downloader for macOS.

Download Videos from All Major Platforms:

VideoDuke allows you to download content from over 1000 websites including YouTube, Instagram, DailyMotion, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, Reddit, Twitter, Metacafe, LiveLeak, etc.

Using VideoDuke, you can download videos up to 8K in resolution. Also, before downloading the video, you can also modify the resolution of the downloaded video. So, if you are downloading a 4K video, but want to view it only in 1080p, then you can choose 1080p resolution before download.

If you wish to download the entire video content from a YouTube channel, then you can do that as well using this tool.

If you’re trying to download a song, then you can convert the video to an MP3 file and download only the song file, without having to actually download the entire video file.

VideoDuke offers two download modes: Simple and Advanced. In Simple Download Mode, you just have to select the basic parameters. However, with Advanced Download Mode, you get finer controls over the video file that you’re downloading.

VideoDuke lets you launch supported video platforms from within the application. Thus saving you the extra steps in downloading the videos.

You can bookmark the VideoDuke downloader to the web browser you use so that you can directly download the videos from the browser itself.

How to Download Online Videos on Mac using VideoDuke?

Below are the steps to download online videos on any Mac-powered computer or laptop using the VideoDuke downloader software.

To begin, download and install the VideoDuke video download software on your Mac machine. After finishing the installation, launch the VideoDuke software. Copy/Paste the URL (which you can get from the browser page of the video) into the “Search” tab on top of the VideoDuke window. Click on the “Search” button placed towards the right corner of the “Search” tab. Wait for the specific video to be selected and displayed within the VideoDuke window. Once the video is loaded, select the resolution and file format that you wish to download the video in. Now, click on the “Download” button.

The video will be downloaded to the location that you have set under “Preferences” > “Save downloaded files to”.

Final Words

For first-time users of VideoDuke, the platform lets you download 2 videos for free.

Once you complete the trial offer, then you need to purchase the “Personal License” of VideoDuke which costs $19.95 per Mac machine. You can also opt for the “Family Pack License” which costs $39.95 and can be used on 3 Mac machines.

With respect to all the features offered by VideoDuke, the software is a worthy investment for anyone who watches a lot of online videos and wants reliable and fast software to securely download videos offline on Mac.

Also, the pricing of VideoDuke is quite cheaper in comparison to other video downloader software for Mac that charges a monthly subscription fee instead of a one-time fee.