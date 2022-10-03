Vi Brings 5G for a Better Tomorrow

Leading telecom operator, Vi, is bringing Live 5G experience for its users at the mega industry event, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

With the launch of 5G in India by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Day 1 of the industry conference, Vi has now invited all its users in Delhi to experience the next-gen 5G technology at the event.

Vi believes 5G will catalyse digital economy growth by ushering industry 4.0 for enterprise efficiency and productivity, and provide for smarter and safer solutions for our cities, businesses and citizens. 5G can bring transformational impact in various areas such as Agriculture, Education and Healthcare, significantly accelerating the socio-economic development of the country.

Through partnerships with ecosystem players, Vi has developed diverse range of India-specific use cases for enterprises and consumers of tomorrow. Vi is also giving a glimpse of 5G services to its users through a range of exciting experiences with Cloud Gaming, VR, 5G Run among others at IMC 2022 in addition to showcasing the use cases related to Health, Safety and Security.

According to Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, “Vi is ready for the next journey of growth with 5G technology, where a connected world with limitless digital solutions will soon be the new norm. Vi 5G technology solutions showcase a whole new world of limitless possibilities across various domains, promising a new era of technology advancement in India. With the progressive roll out of Vi 5G network and services over the next few years, I am confident that our 5G solutions will bring a better tomorrow that will transform customer experience, enhance business performance, and positively impact people, driving digital economy growth in the country.”

To further strengthen its enterprise offerings and provide new opportunities for business growth in the emerging 5G era, Vi is showcasing a range of futuristic solutions for enterprises. These include – Connected Healthcare, a revolutionary innovation that will transform how future emergency medical assistance is delivered by connecting patients, remote medical experts and ambulance workers in real time, in partnership with L&T Smart World; Worker Safety with Digital Twin that leverages the power of 5G to create a digital twin of an under-ground construction site to ensure Worker Safety through real-time remote supervision, in partnership with Athonet, a leading technology provider of private mobile networks and Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS); Private Network solution to cater to the growing connectivity requirements at large facilities through a credible real-world deployment use case with L&T Smart World and Nokia; Public Safety using 5G network and AI in partnership with L&T Smart World; IoT Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV); among others.

Vi’s IMC showcases also include technology use cases for social transformation including SmartAgri, a revolutionary deployment for agriculture sector using IoT, sensors, Cloud and AI to provide precise, real-time and localised farm advisories to small and marginal farmers and enhance their livelihood; and Gurushala, a cloud-based collaborative knowledge exchange platform for teachers and students.

Reinventing consumer experience, Vi is showcasing Immersive Mobile 5G Cloud Gaming along with CareGame which aims to leverage the super speed, robust connections, and low latency of 5G to facilitate a smooth cloud gaming experience to its mobile gaming enthusiasts; Immersive Experience for users to access variety of content through high resolution and life like experience of any tourist/ historical/ adventure locations & events from anywhere via 360° VR; and other exciting games such as Vi Amazing Hunt and Vi Speed Run allowing Vi users on 5G devices to experience the technology.

To drive 5G ecosystem development in the country for faster adoption of services, Vi has partnered with leading device OEMs namely Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and is engaged with other large OEMs to have Vi 5G provisioned for its users in time for market roll out.