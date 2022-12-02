Vantage introduces an all-in-one app to make trading more interactive

Vantage, a global multi-asset brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the launch of Social Trading on the Vantage App, making it an all-in-one trading hub that supports both regular trading and social trading. The app offers interactive user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), with all the essential and requisite features available.

Considering the interest of its diversified user base, it is available in 14 different languages and accessible on both android and IOS. Vantage also features quick account creation and its in-app navigation tool is intuitive for both novice and experienced traders, while concurrently providing a comprehensive range of charts, technical tools, order types, and personalised trading reports and alerts.

The mobile trading application offering services in 1,000+ tradable instruments, synced with MT4, including foreign currencies, cryptocurrency, commodities, indices, and shares.

Lian Jie, Assistant App Marketing Director at Vantage explains how the new feature is revolutionizing the traditional CFD industry. “As our active investor profile gets younger, our clients have been more willing to explore and adopt innovative trading methods like social trading, going beyond traditional trading methods. At Vantage, we understand how technology and innovation can transcend boundaries, so we have utilized the power of technology in our Vantage App to meet the needs of the next generation and provide a seamless and convenient experience for all our clients.”

While the concept of having a second source of income is increasingly garnering the interest of youngsters, Vantage aims to provide an all-encompassing trade hub where people can trade through gamification. With its unique and friendly user interface, Vantage offers all intricate turned simple features, like Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, MACD, charting tools, order management, custom watchlists, trading signals by Trading Central, news calendar, and more.

Time plays a crucial role in the market. Vantage understands the value of timely trades and delivers lightning-fast orders along with a dedicated client support team, irrespective of the asset involved. Moreover, it delivers 24/7 market news and free educational material for youngsters to embark on their trading journey carried by a weekly summary of their performance.

Besides providing flexible fund transfers and free demo accounts for beginners, Vantage aims to turn trade, a typically solitary activity, into a social event, where experienced traders can share their strategies and earn side income. Diversification is predominant for risk management. Apart from wide-ranging assets, beginners can create their diversified portfolio by following the cues of numerous proficient traders and gain insights into their trading strategies. This further assists young traders to determine what works best for them.

AI continues to play an essential role in the current technology-driven era. With automated market alerts and comprehensive analysis of the latest trends in the trading ecosystem, Vantage provides AI-powered analytics. Innovation is the very basis of technology. Vantage intends to go beyond standard trading methods by leveraging innovative tactics that can make trading simpler and more rewarding for its users.