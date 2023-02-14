Valentine’s day gifting listicle

DuoPods F50 Coral and Beige – 1599/-

If you’re looking for a thoughtful and practical Valentine’s Day gift for the tech-savvy person in your life, the Mivi F50 DuoPods are an excellent choice. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, they offer up to 50 hours of playtime in gaming applications, making them perfect for gaming sessions or listening to music on-the-go. The USB-C charging feature ensures they can be fully charged in less than an hour, and the high-quality sound and Passive noise cancellation (PNC) make sure that the listening experience is always top-notch. The Dual-microphone setup in the Duopods ensures seamless talking, making them ideal for hands-free communication. Give your special someone a gift that combines both style and functionality this Valentine’s Day with the Mivi F50 Duopods. Now available in two new limited edition colors for Valentines Day- Coral and Beige

DuoPods A350 White – 1599/-

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a thoughtful and functional gift for your loved one, the DuoPods A350 might be the perfect choice. These in-ear headphones are not only stylish but also packed with features that enhance the audio experience. The 13mm dynamic speakers offer high-quality sound with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz, and the earbuds support both AAC and SBC codecs. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, your loved one can enjoy their favorite tunes or podcasts seamlessly. The two MEMS microphones provide clear voice quality during calls, and the touch controls make it easy to control media playback and activate the smart speaker on a smartphone. With an 8.5-hour battery life per earbud and a total of 50 hours with the charging case, your loved one can enjoy their music all day long without worrying about running out of power. Check out the limited valentine edition of Duopods A350 in white !

Roam 2 – 1299/-

The search for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your music-loving partner has come to an end! Consider the Mivi Roam 2 speaker with its superior sound quality and powerful bass, it is sure to provide an immersive listening experience. The aluminum body not only looks sleek and stylish but is also strong and durable, making it perfect for use on-the-go. With up to 24 hours of playtime at 70% volume, your partner can enjoy their favorite tunes all day long. The wireless-Bluetooth capability allows for easy connectivity with mobile devices, laptops, and even televisions. And with four different color options to choose from, you can pick the one that best fits your partner’s style. Don’t miss out on the chance to give the gift of exceptional audio quality this Valentine’s Day. Get the Mivi Roam 2 speaker today in the special Valentines collection!

itel Smartwatch 2: Price: INR 2,499

Celebrate the season of love with the itel Smartwatch 2 which is sure to grab your attention if you are looking for something special for your partner this Valentine’s Day. itel Smartwatch 2 ships with a large 1.8-inch IPS display with 240 X 286 pixels resolution, making it a perfect companion. It has support for Bluetooth calling, a built-in local music player with 128MB memory that can store up to 40 songs, and it can push connected phone alerts like emails, social media and more. There are features like female menstrual cycle reminders with a smart notification and the smartwatch allows a dual connection feature where users can connect to TWS and mobile phones at the same time.

itel Smartwatch 1GS: INR 2,999

The itel Smartwatch 1GS is packed with features that makes it a great choice for users looking for a stylish, convenient, and pocket-friendly option. The itel Smartwatch 1GS sports a 1.32-inch IPS display with 360 X 360 pixels resolution and connects via Bluetooth 5.1. The watch comes in a unique aluminium alloy frame and stylish metallic texture. It is equipped with an infrared blood oxygen monitor, 24 X 7 heart rate and sleep monitor that will help users to manage and reduce stress in their daily life. There is a 250mAh battery and is claimed to offer 5 hours of Bluetooth calling.

The smartwatch comes with a remote camera shutter, stopwatch, Bluetooth music playback, message notification, find phone, and in-built games. It has an IP68 rating for water resistance.

What better way to express your love and gratitude to your special someone on Valentine’s Day than by giving them a thoughtful and useful gift? Why not give them some accessories to update their display setup and make their experience more pleasant and effective if they spend a lot of time working on their computer or laptop, especially if your partner works from home? Here is a list of the top accessories that would make excellent Valentine’s Day presents for the tech-savvy person in your life to aid in your decision-making. These must have accessories will boost their display setup and improve their overall experience, whether they’re into gaming, working, or just browsing the web:

BenQ LED Monitor Light- ScreenBar & ScreenBar plus- BenQ introduced with their must have monitor light series to make work from home much easier and efficient for all. This valentine’s day surprise your loved ones with the ambient light sensor-equipped Screenbar from BenQ. It is powered by an LED clip desk lamp that is specifically made to operate with most monitors. A dial is included with such monitor light for your convenience. The optimum eye protection is achieved by ensuring that there is no reflecting glare off the screen. You can choose the ideal brightness level with just one touch thanks to the desktop dial’s integrated ambient light sensor in these must have monitor accessories introduce by BenQ. Additionally, you always have the option to manually change the colour temperature and brightness. The ScreenBar & ScreenBar plus is exclusively available on amazon starting with Rs.9,900.