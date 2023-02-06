Valentine’s Day gifting ideas to make it more special

It’s that time of the year again. Valentine’s Day is around the corner and while conventional presents like as cards and flowers are common, you may go a new way this time to make your sweetheart feel unique. We’ve gathered a list of amazing ideas that you may give to your loved one on Valentine’s Day. From smartphones to grooming kits, check out some of these top picks this Valentine’s Day 2023

vivo V25 5G

vivo V25 5G, featuring a premium Color Changing design and exquisite camera performance is the perfect gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. It is backed by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and boasts a 4500mAh battery with 44W Fast Charge technology and Smart Charging Engine technology, providing an unmatched smartphone experience. The vivo V25 5G has a 64 MP OIS Night Camera and a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera for those who prefer a smartphone with a trendy design, premium photography features, and best-in-class performance.

Price: INR 27,999

vivo Y02

vivo Y02 with its stylish youthful design and MediaTek octa-core processor paired with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery aims to provide a smooth and seamless experience to users. The vivo Y02 features an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera that captures sharp images in high definition. Priced at INR 8,999, it makes an ideal gifting option.

Havells HC4045 5-in-1 Multi-Styling Kit

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s never been a better time to surprise your partner with the most impressive and useful gift. If your partner loves to style her hair differently, then this 5 in 1 Mult-Styling Kit by Havells will be the perfect gifting option for her. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit and offer best results. Priced at INR 3695, the styling kit offers great range of styling tools to get salon-professional hair at home.

Price: INR 3695

Havells GS6451 Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

One gifting option with which you can never go wrong is a grooming kit or shaving essentials. This 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit by Havells comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish haircut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions.

Price: INR 3,495

Havells HC4085 Air Care Styler

Havells Air Care Styler is a must-have styling tool for those who love to style their hair differently. The styling tool comes with an adjustable temperature setting that provides the perfect temperature for the smoothest hair and a tangle-free experience. It also ensures uniform distribution of heat giving you superior control over your hair for a shiny finish. The different attachments give you the power of no-hassle styling, from drying and straightening to curling and adding volume. The tool is easy to use and convenient too. It has a 1.8m tangle-free swivel cord for maximum flexibility to move around while you style. This air care styler kit makes it a convenient travel companion for instant styling.

Price: INR 3,495

Jabra Elite 4 Active

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so you can be heard loud and clear on calls. Adding to a comfortable fit outside of sports, with a wing-free, ergonomic design. Jabra also provides something for everyone, as these earbuds come in colour themes consistent with the existing Elite Active range, navy, black and light mint. These earbuds provide immersive sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), customizable equalizer, and HearThrough technology, plus access to Spotify Tap playback*, bringing a real boost to your workout. Made with a secure active fit, and IP57-graded water and sweat proof protection, these buds are engineered for all kinds of workouts. And with a 2-year warranty*, these buds provide up to 7 hours of battery time and up to 28 hours total with charging case.

Priced at INR 6,999 (As per amazon)

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Priced at INR 4,499 (As per amazon)

iQOO 11,

The iQOO 11, India’s fastest smartphone with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 technology brings extraordinary performance and revolutionary power, making it the top performance smartphone in its class. The all-new iQOO 11 continues to offer the best of technology with ground-breaking and industry-leading features to the tech-savvy consumers in India for a fully immersive experience, building on powerful performance and innovations via Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, India’s First V2 Chip, and 2K 144Hz E6 AMOLED Display, among others.

Price: INR 59,999 (8+256GB) and INR 64,999 (16+256GB)

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

World’s first smartphone powered with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 6.58-inch 1080x2408px IPS LCD of 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz sampling rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It sports a 50MP main camera with eye autofocus and a 2MP macro sensor along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone has earned immense response from its audience which made it the highest selling 5G smartphone on Amazon within a day of its launch.

Price: INR 13,999 (4+64GB) and INR 15,999 (6+128GB)

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD: If your partner loves to create content then the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is the perfect gift for the occasion The rugged drive boasts super-fast speeds up to 2700MB/s3 read3 and 1900MB/s write3 with a Thunderbolt™ 3 (40Gbps) interface. Move up to 50GB in 30 seconds or less and power through even the most demanding workloads. The cool aluminium core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds over time. The dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) hosts through a single port makes collaboration across devices easier for maximized efficiency. The PRO-G40 SSD has a pro-grade enclosure that is ready for any adventure and delivers a premium strength you can feel. Its ultra-rugged design with IP68 dust/water resistance, up to 4000-pound (1800Kgs) crush resistance, and up to 3-meter drop resistance4 helps withstand the elements in just about every location for ultra-durability.

Logitech C920e

C920e is a work-from-anywhere HD 1080p webcam that outperforms most laptop’s video and audio quality. Built-in HD autofocus guarantees that you are seen clearly during video calls. C920e optics, in conjunction with automated light adjustment, help you appear presentable in all your video meetings. The Logitech C920 gives just what one needs in a webcam, with a perfect blend of performance and price. The C920’s superb image quality is supplemented with a simple, well-built design and a simple collection of functionalities. It’s a favourite in home offices, stream setups, and conference rooms because of its sleek black design. C920e is Microsoft Teams and Zoom certified as well as compatible with other popular applications. The Logitech C920e is available in India and is priced at INR 12,595 per unit.