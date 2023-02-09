Valentine’s Day gift options for music and dance lovers

The season of love has already started and everyone across the generation is eager to showcase their feeling to their partners. The age of conventional gifts like cards, flowers and chocolates is already Old and thoughtful gifting is preferred by all.

If you are also looking to gift your loved one something special and thoughtful, but do not want to burn a whole in your pocket, then you may consider the following options for your partner and gift them some of the most-trendy and quality TWS under INR 1000.

Truke BTG Alpha (INR 899)

With its Instant Pairing Technology and Open-to-Pair function, the Truke BTG Alpha features a 40ms low latency for gaming mode. It also boasts a transparent case design with 7 RGB LEDs and a 1-year warranty. Using Bluetooth 5.3 technology, a wireless connection is made with a 10 meters operational range. Dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) are also provided in them. They support the AAC Codec and have 13mm Speaker Drivers that provide powerful music. In addition to touch controls and USB Type-C charging for the case, the Truke BTG Alpha earbuds allow users to call up Google Assistant or Siri directly. Battery life of up to 48 hours with 10 hours of playing on each charge. Along with the user guide and warranty card, including the game and music mode.

PTron Bassbuds Jade Truly Wireless Earbuds (INR 989)

Ptron Bassbuds jude TWS Earbuds include strong bass, HD stereo calls, and low latency gaming with a 40 ms response time. Additionally, they also have a pair of Bluetooth stereo headphones. The charging interface is Type-C and has IPX4 water and sweat resistance to enhance safety. 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and a 1 year warranty. For crystal-clear calls, they also have included Dual HD mics and 13mm big drivers. Compact 300mAh charging case with LED lights and quick access to voice assistant on the iPhone. Additionally, they include touch controls and are ergonomic earbuds. Include a tiny charging wire and extra silicone ear tips to accommodate various ear sizes.

Wings Phantom Truly Wireless Earbuds (INR 979)

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a 15-meter range, 40 hours of playtime, and low latency of up to 50ms. Sweat and water proofness and support for Google and Siri voice assistants are two unique features of the Wings Phantom. MEMS microphone with excellent noise cancellation and a heavily gaming-inspired design. Include 12mm Drivers that support the AAC Codec as well. HD bass drivers and a Type-C charging interface. They are 200 grams in weight and also have call control. It incorporates LED Gaming light with immersive gaming mode to deliver the greatest overall gaming experience.

Truke Air Buds Lite (INR 999)

If you are looking for an earphone with extraordinary battery life, good audio quality at an affordable rate, then Truke Airbuds Lite is worth consideration. Equipped with premium features like noise cancellation, dedicated music and gaming modes, touch control, dual MEMS Mic, IPX4 rating for water resistance, among others. The buds come in cuboid shaped charging case with a plastic body that gives it a perfect matte look. The Airbuds has touch patches located at the top of the earplugs that can be used to change music, control call, Siri, Google assistant, switch between modes and in-ear functions seamlessly with simple gestures. The superior audio quality supported by quick 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity, makes Truke Air Buds Lite one of the best TWS under 1000.

Zebronics Sound Bomb 7 Bluetooth TWS (INR 999)

Zebronics Sound Bomb 7 Bluetooth TWS is one of the top gaming earbuds available thanks to its voice assistant, up to 50 ms game mode, and seamless touch control. Additionally, they offer a 40-hour playback life, ENC Mic, and a quick charge feature. Also, have a portable charging case with Bluetooth v 5.2 connectivity and 13mm drivers. They have integrated ambient noise reduction to offer a smooth and noise-free calling experience. It is available with extra ear tips in three color options: blue, black, and white. Available on both Amazon and Flipkart.