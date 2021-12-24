It is absolutely essential in this fast-paced, technologically advanced era to have at least a basic understanding of how to maintain a high-standard network connection and know when and how to troubleshoot your connection in case it falters.

A general skill set for Microsoft Windows 10 consists of ten main network commands which will help you preserve the standard quality and reliability of the internet connection. Sometimes, we need to change our IP addresses, and other times we need to verify if our IP was actually changed. These Windows 10 commands deal with the most common use-cases for Windows users.

The step-by-step guide given below comprises simplistic windows 10 commands that can be useful to you in troubleshooting problems in the network connection.

Windows 10 Network Commands everyone should know

An efficient method to access the command prompt for Windows 10 is the Windows Key + R key which will lead you to the windows Run dialogue option. To open the command prompt, you will have to insert the letters “cmd” and click on the enter button.

1. Ping

Ping is one of the most common commands of Windows 10. This command enables you to inspect how fast a device can approach a network. When you enable the ping command a total of 4 data packets need to be returned by the host if this doesn’t happen then there is surely an issue with the network you’re using.

How to run Ping command:

Ping [host]

[host]= name/IP address associated with the host server example (google.com)

2. IPConfig

The IPConfig or some variant of it is popular in many operating systems other than google. It is a very useful Windows 10 command; the IPConfig is great for troubleshooting issues. It displays the simple IP addresses and their information related to the configuration of the IP address for the Windows devices being used. This will help you gain information on all adapters that have been used on your computer.

How to use the IPConfig command:

Ipconfig

Basic info consists of IP Addresses related to IPv4 and IPv6, Subnet Mask and the Default Gateway. After including parameters/ the commands will show DNS server info and details of IP address lease.

3. Getmac

As a network administrator, you may be interested in finding out what protocols are in use on each network adapter in a particular computer. As with most commands, additional parameters can be specified to extract the most information.

How to use the Getmac command:

Type ‘getmac’ at prompt

4. Hostname

Hostname is a simple command that shows the name of your computer that’s used to identify your computer when communicating to other devices in a network. It takes no parameters. Of course, if you navigate to the system navigation screen through GUI, you can find the same information. For those of us who love the terminal more than the mouse, the command is essential.

How to use the Hostname command:

Type ‘hostname’ at prompt

5. NSLookUp

To use this command, please install the TCP/IP protocol. It can be used in either interactive or non-interactive mode. A number of parameters are available with this command and the full list can be viewed inside the Microsoft docs.

How to run the NSLookUp command:

Type ‘nslookup’ at prompt

6. Tracert

The tracert command is a frequently used diagnostic tool to troubleshoot network connections. The parameters /4 or /6 can be used to specify that tracert.exe should use only IPv4 or IPv6. Tracert works by tracking the route of the data packets prior to reaching the destination.

How to use the tracert command:

Type “tracert” at the prompt

[host names/IP address of common host server. For example, google.com

7. Netstat

Using this command with different parameters can display the name of the protocol (TCP or UDP); IP address and the port being used of the local computer or a remote computer to which the socket is connected; the state of a TCP connection.

How to use Netstat command:

Type ‘netstat’ at the prompt

8. Arp

The “Arp” command requires at least one parameter to be specified as it otherwise defaults to displaying the help information regarding its usage. The parameter most frequently used is /a that shows the arp cache tables for all interfaces.

How to use the Arp prompt:

Type arp/a at prompt

9. PathPing

A combination of Ping and Tracert, the PathPing command grants information about the latency of your network and the data loss right away by moving between the source and destination. PathPing gives extra details as compared to ping or tracert. For instance, it provides information about latency and packet loss in a much more detailed way.

How to run the Pathping command:

Type ‘pathping’ at the prompt

10. SystemInfo

Last but not least we have SystemInfo, this command provides a comprehensive list of information regarding Windows 10. The insights are lengthy if the whole thing is considered, however, it is useful considering that it contains the latest version of Windows 10 including the Product ID, hostname and RAM configuration.

How to run the Systeminfo command: