Instagram TV, or IGTV, allows Instagram accounts to create long and short video content and series. While regular users can post videos up to 10 minutes long, verified users can publish videos that span around one hour! As a result, businesses can deploy it to build engagement, create content collaboratively, and give business marketing strategies a boost.

Here’s how you can utilize IGTV to reach your business goals:

Reach Out to New Audience

IGTV is an effective way to reuse existing content. You can either repost your existing videos from other platforms such as YouTube or Facebook. Alternatively, you can refurbish other forms of content into videos.

Video creator tools like InVideo are extremely effective in converting text into stunning videos. For instance, consider if you post about Top 10 Lists, countdowns, and tips and tricks, then you can convert this into listicles or slideshows. Do bear in mind that your videos must be in the vertical orientation. So make it a point to edit the videos accordingly.

Analyze the audience response after posting such content to measure its success. In this way, you will have existing content to attract new viewers.

Cultivate a Niche Audience

Do you wish to have a long list of loyal followers? Then keep dropping exclusive content to get them in the loop! Identify your niche and continue drip-feeding video content along that theme for your audiences. Stay regular to build and nurture long-term relationships.

Try to avoid promotional content with sales messages for this segment of videos. In its place, adopt a more friendly and personal tone to develop and nurture emotional connections. Display the raw, human side of your business by sharing behind-the-scenes footage, bloopers, and all the action that takes place in the background of your organization.

One of the best characteristics of such videos is that they do not require extensive editing or other finishing work. The mere low-effort authenticity of these videos makes it even more attractive for engaging your audience.

Share Product Demos and Tutorials

IGTV can significantly boost your Instagram marketing strategies if you know how to play your cards right.

Businesses often integrate their product or services in their IGTV content and use it to educate their customers. So think of how-to video guides, product demos, tutorials, and webinars as they will shed some light on your product or service. Most importantly, these videos will help in the long-term as anyone looking for help will find these videos immensely helpful.

If you really wish to pack in a punch, then consider sharing actionable and practical information through your videos. You can teach the viewer about your business, or offer them tips and tricks for certain pain points, or teach them some skill. Through this technique, you can build and maintain a one-stop library of evergreen video content that others can use.

Start a Series

The purpose of IGTV was to replace traditional TV. Hence, why not use it for its intended purpose?

You can plan a script and create an interesting series over a period. You can have a series of sketches or a talk show or even read out a book! At the same time, you don’t necessarily have to focus on the entertainment value. In fact, you can choose something educational and enlightening.

The point is to post daily, weekly, or monthly segments at a fixed day and time. By following a schedule, you introduce some predictability in your IGTV content. As a result, your audience will look forward to hearing from you consistently. Thus, you will have your followers returning to your channel on the scheduled date and time to watch your videos.

Hold Direct Interactions

One of the greatest advantages of social media is that it allows individuals to reach out directly to the brands and vice versa. So how about using that to your advantage and to engaging directly with them?

One of the simplest ways to conduct direct interactions is through Q&A or AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions. These activities boost audience interaction while sharing insightful information with them. With this strategy, you present your brand as approachable, informed, and committed to putting customers first. When customers witness your ability to address client concerns, they will trust you more.

You can start by posting about the session and outlining the date and time for it. In the same thread, users can post their questions and queries in the comments. Then, you may collect the most popular ones and publish a video addressing them all. You can even post about this on your Instagram page and Stories. In addition to recording and posting scripted content, you can also choose to live stream such events.

Build and Enhance Social Proof

Do people love your brand? What do they love about it?

Let your audience hear it straight from the horse’s mouth!

As a business, you must not undermine the effect of consumer’s influence on each other. Hence, it is crucial to gather social proof and post it on your IGTV. Invite your loyal customers to feature on your IGTV and openly talk about their favorite (and not-so-favorite) parts of your product or service. They may even demonstrate how they use it in their day-to-day lives or at work and how it benefits them.

Such a strategy will add credibility to your claims of what your product/service can or cannot do. However, ensure that such videos appear genuine. Your audiences are clever enough to smell out factitiousness from a mile away, and this will not help your cause.

Final Thoughts

Now that you understand the various uses of IGTV and how it can benefit your business, you will feel fairly confident to reach these goals. Sharing well-planned video content at a defined schedule can significantly help you in establishing your brand. Subsequently, it plays a key role in connecting companies with their mobile audiences. At an age where the demand for mobile content is on the rise, you should have established your presence on IGTV, like, yesterday!