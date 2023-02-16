URBAN Launches Next-Gen Premium Fit Z AMOLED Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling

URBAN, a premium smart wearable brand, launches its flagship next-gen smartwatch- URBAN Fit Z in India. This advanced smartwatch has been specifically crafted to cater to the dynamic needs of modern individuals, who desire a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into their fast-paced lifestyle while keeping them connected, healthy, and active. With advanced features such as Ultra HD fluid AMOLED Always On display, Bluetooth calling with speaker & mic, Inbuilt storage & wireless earphones connectivity along with dual sensors and realtek chipset for 24×7 continuous health & fitness tracking, up to 10 days of battery backup, and a military-grade premium Aluminum finish, this smartwatch is set to revolutionize the market. URBAN Fit Z is available at all leading offline retail outlets, and online portals like Amazon, Flipkart & official website at an introductory price of INR Rs 5,999/-.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, stated, “Our commitment is to provide premium products that are packed with innovative technology and features. The launch of URBAN Fit Z smartwatch is a testament to our commitment. This is designed for individuals who lead fast-paced lives and are always on the go. We aim to make it easier for people to lead a healthy lifestyle and enhance their smartwatch experience. With URBAN Fit Z, we tried to craft one watch for all lifestyle and fitness needs; and all of this, at an accessible price point.”

Specifications and Features:

The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes with a 1.4″ Super AMOLED Fluid HD Display with an Always On Feature. It also features a smart anti-glare screen and provides a bright display, visible even under sunlight. This smartwatch comes equipped with TWS connectivity and inbuilt memory, making it a versatile device for users. The watch also features a dedicated dual sensor for SpO2, HR, and BP, providing 24X7 continuous health monitoring. Urban Fit Z comprises multiple sports modes and an accurate step pedometer to monitor calories burnt and workouts.

In addition to its health and fitness features, the URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch offers an array of customization options, including 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an additional strap. The watch is also water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With its fast charge capability and up to 10-day standby time, users never have to worry about running out of battery.

This newly launched smartwatch offers a unique blend of technology and style, making it the perfect accessory for modern individuals who want a smartwatch that fits their lifestyle and helps them stay connected, healthy, and active.

Price, color and availability

The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes at an introductory price of INR 5,999/- and is available at leading offline retail outlets and through Amazon, Flipkart & URBAN’s official website. This smartwatch comes with dual straps and with 2 color combination options – Black silicone strap + brown vegan leather strap (black dial) and Gray silicone strap + black vegan leather strap (gunmetal gray dial).