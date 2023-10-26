Upskilling with AI: 5 Free Courses on LinkedIn to Master Generative AI

Generative AI is a rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence that has the potential to revolutionize many industries. From creating new forms of art and entertainment to developing innovative products and services, generative AI is already having a major impact on the world.

If you’re interested in upskilling with AI and learning more about generative AI, experienced instructors Learning offers a number of free courses that can help you get started. Here are five of the best:

What is Generative AI? by Pinar Seyhan Demirdag

Generative AI for Business Leaders by Tomer Cohen

Introduction to Prompt Engineering for Generative AI by Ronnie Sheer

Get Ready for Generative AI by Ashley Kennedy

How to Research and Write Using Generative AI Tools by Dave Birss

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as text, images, and music. It does this by learning from existing data and then using that knowledge to generate new content that is similar to the data it was trained on.

Generative AI has a wide range of potential applications. For example, it can be used to:

Create new forms of art and entertainment

Develop innovative products and services

Generate realistic synthetic data for training other AI models

Automate tasks such as writing and coding

Here are five free courses on LinkedIn Learning that can help you master generative AI: