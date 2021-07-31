Not much can rival the drama and action that competitive sport can bring to sellout crowds and those watching at home on TV. The shouts of excitement when a basketball player slams down an alley-oop to bring his team back into the game, the disdainful jeers when a rival soccer player scores a big goal, the collective gasp when a football player makes a big hit on the opposition. It was an experience that seemed fated to be confined to only sports arenas, but thankfully nowadays, if you’re a big sports fan and a big video games fan, then you can recreate that magic in the comfort of your own home. Year after year, thanks to technological advances, sports games get more and more similar to their real-life counterparts.

Here, then, is a quick look at some upcoming sports games, that you should look out for if you enjoy playing them.

NBA 2K22

If you’re a big NBA fan, then no doubt you’ll be familiar with 2K Sports NBA series. They’ve been releasing games since 1999, when they debuted with NBA 2K on the Sega Dreamcast. The Dreamcast might’ve shortly bitten the dust but the basketball series went on to become one of the most beloved and most played sports titles in gaming. In fact, last year’s release of the game had already sold a mammoth eight million copies by December 2020.

The latest version, NBA 2K22, will be released on 10th September on a range of consoles, including the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X. New details of the game include a massive revamp of the on-court gameplay with the game developers promising that it will take more skill than previous entries to make yourself a superstar of the game. So no more picking up the controller for the first time, and straight away dropping fifty points like Giannis Antetokounmpo did in the NBA finals, as reported here on The Guardian. They’ve also completely revamped the defending, so that shot contesting and blocking will be more important than ever before.

Fifa 22

Fifa is not only the leading sports games’ franchise, but also one of the best-selling video game franchises full stop. It’s not that much of a surprise when you consider soccer is the world’s most popular sport and is estimated to have a colossal 4 billion fans throughout the world. The series, by EA Sports, has been going since back in 1993, when Fifa International Soccer was released on the Sega Mega Drive.

This year’s release, Fifa 22, is coming out on 1st October on multiple platforms including the next-gen. The developers have promised a refresh of the goalkeeper animations, and promised more reliable saves too, so it will take more realistic gameplay to score past them. This is great news for long term supporters of the game who desire realism, as it allows more closely contested games that go to the wire. It seems even super striker, Mo Salah, will have his work cut out, and he plays for one of the favourites to win the title this upcoming season in the Premier League.

Liverpool are priced at 6.00 over at the best online betting sites. If you wanted to take a punt on soccer, or any other sports, than Asiabet.org have got you covered. They’ve managed to bring you a detailed list of all the most trusted online bookmakers in India. Plus they have all the top sign-up offers and cash-back deals, so after you’ve made your choice, you can just sit back and enjoy the game, knowing that your money has gone further.

Madden 22

The NFL is the most popular sports league in the US and so the football series, also by EA sports, is big news every time there is a new release. It’s been a constant on games consoles since way back in 1988, where it was first released on Apple II computers. Since then, the series has become the most realistic simulation of football available.

Madden 22 is due to be released on 20th August on multiple consoles including next-gen. New features include ‘Dynamic Gameday’ which means home-field advantage will be incredibly important in the game, with much-improved crowd noise. Make sure then, to grab the best new headphones for online gaming, which we reviewed here at PC-Tablet, so you can hear every chant and truly bring the game to life.