Unwrap the Joy of Rakshabandhan with Vijay Sales: Irresistible Offers across a Wide Range of Products

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan draws near, Vijay Sales, India’s premier electronics omni-channel retail chain is delighted to announce a celebration of unparalleled proportions – the Raksha Bandhan Extravaganza! This joyous occasion is not only a time-honored tradition of sibling love and bonding, but it’s also an opportunity for everyone to revel in the spirit of giving and receiving. So if you’re looking to surprise your sibling with a special gift, the Raksha Bandhan Sale at Vijay Sales and its ecommerce website www.vijaysales.com has something for everyone.

Apple Delights at Unbeatable Prices

From the latest iPhone series to the entire iPad lineup, get your hands on best of Apple products at Vijay Sales. Inclusive of HDFC Bank Cash back, the iPhone 14 is available at a starting price of INR 67,990. Customers can avail trade in schemes and additional exchange bonus at Vijay Sales stores.

The Apple iPad 9th Gen is available at a starting price of INR 30,990 and iPad 10th Gen from INR 39,490. These prices are inclusive of up to Rs. 3000 Cash Back on HDFC Bank Cards. Customers can lay their hands on iPad Air as well as iPad Pro series

Customers can indulge in our collection of the MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods and other Apple accessories.

Smart Tech for Every Lifestyle

Delight in the joy of gifting with an exquisite array of smartphone choices, starting at a budget-friendly price of INR 7,299. Embrace the next generation of wearables and accessories, as Vijay Sales presents a wide range of smart wearables, starting at just INR 1,099.

For the music enthusiasts, Vijay Sales brings a wide range of Truly Wireless Stereo Buds, starting as low as INR 799 and earphones and headphones starting at just INR 199.

A Perfect Blend of Work and Play

For the work-oriented customers, Vijay Sales brings a wide range of Laptops & Tablets starting from INR 14,999 and Gaming Laptops starting at just INR 57,490. Customers can also get their hands on Portable Speakers starting at just INR 999.

Making Self-care Accessible and Affordable

Get the extensive range of grooming & styling products at a starting price of just INR 649. For those with aspirations towards a healthier lifestyle, Vijay Sales is offering amazing discounts on its collection of Fitness Devices, starting from INR 6,999.

Amping Up the Lifestyle Quotient

For those who are planning to give their homes a quick makeover, Vijay Sales is offering heavy discounts of up to 64% on Televisions. The soundbar range at Vijay Sales starts at just INR 8,499. For the culinary enthusiasts, get the Baking & Cookware range from just INR 5,799 and Home Essentials starting at a mere INR 2, 499.

Yet another advantage of shopping with Vijay Sales is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on shopping at their stores and eCommerce website www.vijaysales.com. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption at stores.

In addition to the discounts, Vijay Sales is pleased to offer attractive Instant Discounts &cashback offers to its valued customers. Take advantage of the 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 7,500 on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase amount of Rs. 20,000. YES Bank Credit Card holders can avail 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions for cart value above Rs. 15,000. RBL Bank Credit Card holders can avail 5% Instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI & Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000. IDFC First Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 10% Cash Back up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 15,000 & above. AU Small Finance Bank Debit and Credit Card holders can enjoy a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1,000 on their Non-EMI transactions above Rs. 10,000 on Sundays only.