March 1, 2024
James Miller
3 Min Read

Apple’s Safari web browser has a powerful, yet often overlooked feature that can streamline your workflow and entertainment: Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. This handy functionality lets you pop out videos from websites into a floating window, allowing you to keep watching while you tackle other tasks on your Mac.

Key Highlights

  • Multitasking made easy: Work on documents, check email, or browse the web while keeping an eye on a video.
  • Increased productivity: Perfect for tutorials, presentations, or following along with recipes.
  • Entertainment boost: Enjoy movies or shows without sacrificing screen space.
  • Wide compatibility: Works with major video platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and many more.

Unlock Multitasking with Safari's Picture-in-Picture Mode on Mac

Benefits for Specific Use Cases

  • Students: PiP is invaluable for following online lectures or instructional videos. Keep the video in view while taking notes, working on assignments, or referencing other materials.
  • Professionals: Improve efficiency during webinars or training sessions. View the presentation in PiP while working on related documents or spreadsheets in parallel.
  • Recipe Enthusiasts: Keep cooking videos visible as you scroll through ingredients or instructions on a separate webpage. Never miss a crucial step!
  • Sports Fans: Don’t let work or other commitments stop you from catching important game highlights. Discreetly monitor the score or key plays with a PiP window.
  • Language Learners: Enhance language learning by watching subtitled foreign films or shows in PiP, while looking up words or grammar concepts in a separate browser window.

How to Access Safari’s Picture-in-Picture Mode

There are a couple of ways to activate PiP mode in Safari:

  1. The Address Bar Method:
    • While a video is playing, locate the audio icon (looks like a speaker) in the Safari address bar.
    • Right-click (or Control-click) on the audio icon.
    • Select “Enter Picture in Picture” from the menu.
  2. The Double Right-Click Method:
    • With a video playing, right-click (or Control-click) directly on the video itself.
    • Right-click again on the video.
    • Choose “Enter Picture in Picture.”

Controlling Your PiP Window

Once in PiP mode, you have several options to customize your viewing experience:

  • Resizing: Drag the corners of the window to make it larger or smaller.
  • Repositioning: Click and drag the window to place it anywhere on your screen.
  • Snapping to Corners: The window will automatically snap to corners for tidy placement.
  • Play/Pause: Use the playback control within the floating window.
  • Exiting PiP: Click the “X” in the top-left corner or the dedicated PiP button within the video to return the video to its original tab.

Limitations and Troubleshooting

  • Website Compatibility: Not all websites support PiP functionality natively. If PiP methods don’t work, consider a browser extension designed to force PiP mode.
  • macOS Requirements: PiP mode is available on macOS Sierra (10.12) and later.

Unlocking the Potential of PiP

Safari’s Picture-in-Picture mode is a true unsung hero of the Mac experience. Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or simply someone who enjoys multitasking while watching videos, PiP can significantly enhance your workflow. Give it a try the next time you have a video playing in Safari – you might be surprised by how much more you can get done.

James

James Miller

Senior writer & Rumors Analyst, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following technology developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse player. He is responsible for handling the office staff writers and providing them with the latest updates happenings in the world of technology. You can contact him at james@pc-tablet.com.